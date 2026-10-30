WATCH: Arshdeep Singh becomes first Indian bowler to claim 150 T20I wickets, achieves feat in Auckland T20I

Arshdeep Singh becomes first Indian to take 150 wickets in T20Is vs New Zealand in Auckland. Left-arm pacer achieves feat in 103rd T20I, fastest ever in 1577 days.

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Arshdeep Singh becomes first Indian to take 150 T20I wickets (Photo: BCCI)

Team India star fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has created history. He has become the first Indian bowler to take 150 wickets in T20 International cricket. The left-arm pacer achieved this big milestone during the 4th T20I against New Zealand in Auckland on Friday.

Arshdeep completed his 150th wicket in the last over of his spell when he dismissed New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner for 5 runs. With this wicket, his name is now in the record books.

Mitchell Santner departs as Arshdeep Singh celebrates a special 150th T20I wicket! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 4th T20I, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND https://t.co/joOAMVanOg — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 30, 2026

Fastest Indian to 150 T20I wickets

Arshdeep Singh reached the landmark in his 103rd T20I match. He is now India’s leading wicket-taker in the shortest format by a big margin.

What makes this record more special is the speed at which he did it. Arshdeep took just 1577 days since his T20I debut to reach 150 wickets. This is the fastest by any bowler in the world. He broke the record of Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga who had taken 2325 days to reach 150 wickets.

In terms of balls bowled, Arshdeep is also among the quickest. He took 2143 balls to reach 150 wickets, which is the fourth fastest overall. He is just behind Hasaranga (2035 balls), Rashid Khan (2098 balls) and Ehsan Khan (2143 balls).

Overall, Arshdeep is the 9th bowler in the world to enter the 150-wicket club in T20Is. Afghanistan star Rashid Khan is at the top of the list with 197 wickets in 118 matches.

150 wickets for Arshdeep Singh in Men’s T20Is #TeamIndia #NZvIND https://t.co/oTTi8UHUww — BCCI (@BCCI) October 30, 2026

Breaks Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s big record in 2026

The year 2026 has been a dream year for Arshdeep Singh. He is in prime form and has been India’s premier bowler in T20Is.

With 40 wickets in 2026 already, he has broken Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Indian record. Bhuvneshwar had taken 37 wickets in 32 matches in 2022, which was the most wickets by an Indian in a calendar year. Arshdeep went past him during the 2nd T20I in Christchurch.

His overall T20I stats are brilliant. In 103 matches, he has 150 wickets at an average of around 20.40 and an economy of 8.66. His record includes one five-wicket haul with best figures of 5/51 and two four-wicket hauls.

Arshdeep made his T20I debut against England in July 2022. He is also one of only three Indian bowlers, along with Jhulan Goswami and Ajit Agarkar, who started their T20I career with a maiden over.

He is known for his perfect yorkers and his death bowling, and has become India’s most trusted bowler in T20 cricket.