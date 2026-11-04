WATCH: Arshdeep Singh break Jacob Duffy’s helmet en route to joining elite list with Javagal Srinath and Mohd Shami in 1st ODI vs New Zealand

Arshdeep Singh claimed four wickets as New Zealand were bundled out for 185 in the first ODI against India at the Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday.

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Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh (right) celebrates claiming a wicket with Virat Kohli in 1st ODI against New Zealand at Auckland. (Source: X)

IND vs NZ 2026 1st ODI: Shubman Gill’s Team India began the five-match ODI series against New Zealand on a brilliant note, bundling out the hosts for just 185 after winning the toss and electing to bat first at the Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday. Arshdeep Singh ended up as the leading wicket-taker in the contest ending up with 4 for 70 in 10 overs in his spell.

Amid talks of being traded to Mumbai Indians from Punjab Kings in exchange with Hardik Pandya, the left-arm pacer was his fiery best, breaking Black Caps pacer Jacob Duffy’s helmet at one stage in the contest as well. Off the 7th ball that he faced in his innings, Duffy tried to pull Arshdeep but the short delivery got big on him and clattered into his helmet.

The piece of Duffy’s helmet also broke off but the pacer managed to carry on although it had landed on the stumps, it didn’t dislodge the bail. He put on 39 runs for the last wicket with Blair Tickner, who scored 34 off 23 balls with 4 sixes and 1 four including 19 runs in Arshdeep’s last over to spoil his spell.

WATCH Arshdeep Singh break Jacob Duffy’s helmet in 1st ODI at Auckland HERE…

Arshdeep’s fiery bouncer catches Duffy off guard, sending his helmet guard flying! ⚡ Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 1st ODI, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND https://t.co/f5v9O67dhp — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 4, 2026

However, Arshdeep joined an elite of Indian pacers to claim most wickets in an ODI match in New Zealand. The Punjab Kings left-arm fast bowler recorded the fourth best figures by an Indian in NZ after Javagal Srinath and Mohammad Shami. Srinath had claimed 4 for 23 and 4 for 52 at Auckland and Napier respectively in 2003 and 1995 while Shami had picked up 4 for 55 in Napier in 2014.

Arshdeep Singh picked two early wickets

India’s post experienced pacer in the game, Arshdeep, started the Black Caps debacle early. Opener Will Young was caught by vice-captain Shreyas Iyer off Arshdeep to be dismissed for 9 off 11 balls in the 5th over of the game. Arshdeep doubled India’s wickets tally by dismissing No. 3 batter Henry Nicholls for 9 in the 9th over to reduce the home team to 40 for 2.

“I felt like there was something in the wicket, so we were just trying to hit the seam hard and try to get purchase off the surface. And they were trying some shots of that length, so we got the wickets,” Arshdeep Singh told the broadcasters about using short-ball in the game on Wednesday.

“I am loving the weather here and there is good purchase off the surface. After coming from the subcontinent, when you get some life in the wickets, it’s always a pleasure to bowl here. And the wind is helping as well. I’d say we were being a little greedy and just trying to purchase the wicket. We just need to back what we were doing the whole innings, and the wicket would have come. But we were a little greedy at the end,” he added.

Arshdeep Singh came back later in the innings to dismiss all-rounder Kyle Jamieson – brilliantly caught by Virat Kohli at first slip for 1. He grabbed his fourth wicket when in-form Glenn Phillips was caught by Shreyas Iyer for 30 off 51 balls with one six and 2 fours.