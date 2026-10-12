WATCH: Arshdeep Singh equals THIS massive record of Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav in 3rd T20I win vs West Indies in Indore

Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh claimed 3 for 44 in the third T20I match vs West Indies in Indore on Sunday, including the wickets on Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford.

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India's Arshdeep Singh celebrates after claiming a wicket in 3rd T20 vs West Indies on Sunday. (Photo: IANS)

India vs West Indies 2026 3rd T20: Shreyas Iyer’s Team India bounced back to win the third game of the five-match series at the Holkar Stadium in Indore against West Indies by 14 runs on Sunday. Defending a total of 223, the Indian bowlers managed to restrict Shai Hope’s side to 209 with Arshdeep Singh leading the way and claiming 3 for 44 in his quota of overs.

The Punjab Kings pacer got the ‘Player of the Match’ award in a clash where Abhishek Sharma had scored a brilliant 30-ball 69 with five sixes and six fours to set the platform for Indian win. Arshdeep was the only bowler from either of the sides to claim a three-wicket haul in the clash in Indore.

It was Arshdeep’s sixth ‘Player of the Match’ award in 97 T20I matches for Team India. He has claimed 144 wickets in this format at an average of 20.08 with a best of 5 for 51. Arshdeep drew level with Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav with six ‘Player of the Match’ award in T20I matches.

But he is still far behind the Indian record held by former captain and Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav, who has won 17 ‘Player of the Match’ awards. Former skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are in 2nd and 3rd places with 16 and 14 ‘Player of the Match’ awards respectively.

Here is a list of Indian cricketers with most ‘Player of the Match’ awards in T20I matches…

Name Player of the Match awards Suryakumar Yadav 17 Virat Kohli 16 Rohit Sharma 14 Axar Patel 8 Hardik Pandya 8 Jasprit Bumrah 8 Abhishek Sharma 7 Yuvraj Singh 7 Arshdeep Singh 6 Ishan Kishan 6 Kuldeep Yadav 6

Arshdeep Singh dismissed Shai Hope to dent the West Indies chase early, then came back to dismiss Keemo Paul and in-form Sherfane Rutherford to set Indians on path to victory.

“It was pretty nice, the ball was reversing a bit and it’s always pretty fun to bowl at the death with some reverse swing,” Arshdeep said in the post-match presentation on Sunday.

WATCH Arshdeep Singh dismiss West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford HERE…

destruction at the DEATH! Arshdeep Singh nails the inswinging yorker & sends Rutherford’s stumps flying! #INDvWI 3rd T20I | LIVE NOW https://t.co/GmwwFjql5J https://t.co/nM9SSMFXiV — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 11, 2026

On how he deals with an off day, Arshdeep said, “There is no such thing as a leader or senior in the team. It’s a chill environment and anytime someone has a bad day, we put an arm around our shoulders and tell them it’s fine.

“As an international cricketer you know you will have good days and bad days and you’ll come back to do well. I personally love it when batters go hard at you in all phases because that’s when you can test your skills and mental strength,” Arshdeep added.

The PBKS pacer, who was retained for Rs 18 crore by Preity Zinta’s side ahead of IPL 2026 season, also explained how he approaches changing conditions. “The main focus is just to come early and bowl a little with new ball and old ball and adapt to the conditions. The schedule is always tight and the team that adapts early comes out on the right side of the result,” he said.

India and West Indies will now meet in the fourth game, to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, before ending the series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 17.