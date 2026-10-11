WATCH: Arshdeep Singh’s 3-wicket haul helps India beat West Indies by 14 runs, take 2-1 lead

Arshdeep Singh claimed three wickets as India beat West Indies by 14 runs in the third T20I. India defended 223 in Indore to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Check out the full match report below.

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Arshdeep Singh celebrates with his teammates after taking a wicket during India’s third T20I against the West Indies in Indore. (Image: BCCI)

Arshdeep Singh produced a crucial bowling performance, taking 3/44 as India defeated the West Indies by 14 runs in the third T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday. The left-arm pacer dismissed in-form Shai Hope before striking twice in the 18th over to help India defend 223 and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Naman Dhir also made an important contribution with two wickets, finishing with figures of 2/39. Despite a late attack from Shamar Springer, who smashed an unbeaten 35 off just 11 balls, the visitors could only manage 209/7 in their 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh breaks West Indies’ momentum

India made an early breakthrough when Arshdeep dismissed Hope for just one run. However, Shimron Hetmyer kept the visitors in the chase, taking on the Indian bowlers after receiving a reprieve when Abhishek Sharma dropped a catch.

Stumps Rattled x 2⃣ ✌️ Arshdeep Singh Naman Dhir strike TIMBER Updates ▶️ https://t.co/0ve4uDWSIn #TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @mflone_ https://t.co/qtM2RxaCyp — BCCI (@BCCI) October 11, 2026

Hetmyer struck boundaries against Arshdeep and reached 43 before Dhir dismissed him with a slower delivery. Axar Patel then removed Rovman Powell for five, putting West Indies under pressure.

Kamil Pooran attempted to revive the chase with three sixes against Dhir. However, the off-spinner had the last laugh when Pooran, who scored 42, mistimed another big shot and was caught in the deep.

Arshdeep strikes twice in crucial 18th over

West Indies still had a chance to make a late push, with Sherfane Rutherford and Quinton Sampson looking to keep the chase alive. Nitish Kumar Reddy dismissed Sampson, while Arshdeep turned the match decisively in India’s favour in the 18th over.

The pacer removed Keemo Paul and Rutherford within four deliveries, leaving the visitors with too much to do in the final overs. Springer launched a late assault against Axar, hitting three sixes and a four, but India held on for an important victory. Arshdeep Singh three wickets-haul earns him Player of the Match award.

Twin strikes of huge importance ✌️ How good was Arshdeep Singh in that over? Updates ▶️ https://t.co/0ve4uDWSIn #TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @mflone_ | @arshdeepsinghh https://t.co/LqAOOcQA3H — BCCI (@BCCI) October 11, 2026

Big wickets ☝️

Crucial win Arshdeep Singh’s 3️⃣-fer earns him the Player of the Match award WATCH his spell ▶️ https://t.co/Vyhwl0S7vq #TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @mflone_ | @arshdeepsinghh https://t.co/9iGiAj7Ln4 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 11, 2026

Abhishek Sharma’s fifty powers India to post 223

Earlier, Abhishek Sharma smashed 69 off 30 balls, including six fours and five sixes, to give India a flying start. He shared a 108-run partnership with Ishan Kishan, who scored 37 off 18 deliveries.

Abhishek reached his half-century in just 18 balls and helped India race to 87/1 during the Powerplay. However, Roston Chase broke the partnership by dismissing Kishan before removing captain Shreyas Iyer for one. Abhishek also fell soon after, caught off Springer.

India lost wickets regularly in the second half of the innings. Tilak Varma scored 28 off 16 balls, while Nitish Kumar Reddy made 21 and Axar Patel contributed 20. Both Tilak and Axar were run out after mix-ups, preventing India from building on their strong start.

Chase and Springer claimed two wickets each as India were bowled out for 223. However, Arshdeep’s three-wicket haul ensured the total was enough to secure victory and put India ahead in the series.

Brief Scores

India: 223 all out in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 69, Ishan Kishan 37; Roston Chase 2/38, Shamar Springer 2/50).

West Indies: 209/7 in 20 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 43, Kamil Pooran 42; Arshdeep Singh 3/44, Naman Dhir 2/39).

Result: India won by 14 runs and lead the five-match series 2-1.