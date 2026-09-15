WATCH: Arshdeep Singh’s brilliant bowling shakes Afghanistan as India take control

Star Indian player Arshdeep Singh showcased a brilliant bowling performance as he dismissed Afghanistan's key players in the second T20I.

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Arshdeep Singh's impressive bowling performance vs Afghanistan

Team India is playing their second T20I of the series against Afghanistan. This game is important for both teams as it could be the deciding match of this friendly series.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Sediqullah Atal, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

Arshdeep Singh’s impressive bowling dismisses Ibrahim Zadran and Darwish Rasooli

Team India had won the toss and decided to bowl first. For Afghanistan, star players Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz began the innings, where both batters gave a slow start to their innings. Skipper Ibrahim Zadran played a short but impactful knock as he scored 37 runs off 33 balls. In his knock, he smashed six fours.

Meanwhile, at the beginning, he was taking his side to a good total by showcasing an impressive batting performance. But, Indian captain Shreyas Iyer handed the ball to his star pacer, who is known for his wicket-taking ability, Arshdeep Singh.

The left-hand pacer showed his magic and dismissed Afghanistan’s skipper Ibrahim Zadran for 37 runs off 33 balls. After his wicket, Afghanistan failed to make their comeback in the match as the batters started losing their wickets for low scores.

Find someone who trusts you the way Arshdeep trusts Ravi Bishnoi Stream the Afghanistan vs India T20I series LIVE only on FanCode #AFGvIND pic.twitter.com/47qJIiDQyq — FanCode (@FanCode) September 15, 2026

Darwish Rasooli was the batter for them, who hit some brilliant shots in the match and gave hope to his Afghanistan to make a good score and give a fighting total to their rivals in the match. But, Arshdeep Singh came as a savior for the Indian team and dismissed Rasooli for 26 runs off 15 balls. In his knock, he smashed one six and two fours.