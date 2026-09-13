WATCH: Axar Patel’s continues his excellence for India at Qila Kotla against Afghanistan in 1st T20I by…

Star Indian all-rounder Axar Patel displayed a magical bowling performance for the Men in Blue in the first T20I against Afghanistan. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Axar Patel's impressive bowling performance against Afghanistan

The T20I series between India and Afghanistan has already begun. Afghanistan have completed their batting in this match. While, time for the Indian team to chase the target to win the opening clash of the series.

India vs Afghanistan’s playing XI:

India’s playing XI: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

Afghanistan’s playing XI: Ibrahim Zadran(c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

India’s bowling attack strikes early as Afghanistan struggle at the crease

Team India won the toss and decided to bowl first in this match. Star Indian player and one of the finest pacers of all time, Jasprit Bumrah made his return to the team, after a while for this important T20I series. After stepping up to the ground, he continued his form and wicket-taking ability, where he got injured. As, he showcased his brilliant bowling, which helped him to dismiss Afghanistan’s opening batter, Rahmanullah Gurbaz for a duck, who could be a danger for the Indian team at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Not only this, many Indian bowlers displayed their brilliant bowling performance in this match. Star Indian players Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy and Arshdeep Singh showed their magic on the ground. Which caused Afghanistan’s side many wickets at a certain point.

The star Indian all-rounder displayed a great bowling performance for the Indian team. Axar Patel has more ideas about the Arun Jaitley Stadium’s pitch as he plays for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He used that experience and delivered an economical bowling performance, which also included the important wicket of Gulbadin Naib, who could be a danger for the Indian team in this match. Axar dismissed him for 2 runs off 6 balls. Speaking about his bowling performance, Axar Patel bowled four overs and conceded 27 runs and took Gulbadin Naib’s wicket.