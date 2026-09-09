WATCH: Babar Azam bowled for 7 as Pakistan collapse to 133, Harry Brook smashes fifty to put England ahead at Edgbaston

Josh Tongue dismisses Babar Azam as Pakistan are bowled out for 133 against England. Check the Day 1 match report and key moments.

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Babar Azam (Image Source : AFP)

Josh Tongue produced a brilliant delivery to dismiss Pakistan captain Babar Azam on the opening day of the third Test against England at Edgbaston. The England pacer knocked back Babar’s off stump, sending him back for just 7 runs.

England Cricket shared the dismissal on social media with the message: “Josh Tongue on target”.

Josh Tongue on target Follow every ball live https://t.co/VUdUehsgT2 pic.twitter.com/uzGWAoT65y — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 9, 2026

Babar’s early dismissal added to Pakistan’s batting problems as the visitors were bowled out for 133 before England finished the day on 156 for 4, taking a 23-run lead.

Pakistan’s top order collapses at Edgbaston

England won the toss and chose to bowl first under cloudy conditions. The decision quickly paid off as Ollie Robinson dismissed Saim Ayub for a duck in the third over.

Jofra Archer then removed Azan Awais for 9 before Robinson struck again to get rid of Abdullah Shafique. Archer added another wicket by dismissing Shan Masood, leaving Pakistan struggling at 26 for 4.

Babar came to the crease with his team in trouble but could not stay for long. Tongue beat him with a sharp delivery that hit the top of off stump, leaving Pakistan 48 for 5.

Pakistan’s top five managed only 25 runs between them, highlighting their difficult start.

Josh Tongue leads England’s bowling attack

Saud Shakeel provided some resistance with a 43-run knock, but Pakistan could not build a meaningful partnership around him.

Tongue continued to trouble the Pakistan batters and dismissed debutants Ghazi Ghori and Mohammad Imran before eventually removing Shakeel.

Mohammad Abbas added 21 runs towards the end of the innings, but Pakistan were bowled out for 133 in 33.5 overs.

Tongue finished with 4 for 42, while Robinson and Archer took 3 for 15 and 3 for 25 respectively.

England lose three early wickets

England also had a shaky start with the bat. Ben Duckett was dismissed early by Mohammad Ali, while Jordan Cox fell lbw to Mohammad Abbas.

Joe Root then became the third wicket to fall when debutant Razaullah trapped him lbw. England were reduced to 39 for 3 and Pakistan had a chance to put pressure back on the hosts.

However, Emilio Gay and Harry Brook changed the momentum with a strong partnership.

Gay and Brook put England ahead on Day 1

Gay and Brook added 104 runs for the fourth wicket, helping England move ahead of Pakistan’s first-innings total.

Gay scored a patient 60 before Razaullah dismissed him late in the day. Brook remained unbeaten on 52, with Dan Lawrence alongside him as England reached 156 for 4 at stumps.

The result left England 23 runs ahead at the end of Day 1 and in a strong position heading into the second day.

Day 1 Brief Scores

Pakistan 133 (Saud Shakeel 43, Mohammad Abbas 21; Josh Tongue 4/42, Ollie Robinson 3/15, Jofra Archer 3/25)

England 156/4 (Emilio Gay 60, Harry Brook 52*; Razaullah 2/42)

England lead by 23 runs.

England will look to build a bigger advantage on Day 2, while Pakistan need early wickets to bring themselves back into the contest.