WATCH: Baramulla Express arrives! Auqib Nabi blows away New Zealand openers with maiden wicket in 2nd ODI

WATCH: Baramulla Express Auqib Nabi blows away NZ openers! Maiden wicket Seifert for duck, then Will Young for 6. Watch viral video of dream spell.

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Auqib Nabi blows away New Zealand openers with maiden wicket in 2nd ODI (Photo: BCCI)

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Dream moments do not take much time in cricket. For Auqib Nabi, it took just one over. The young fast bowler from Jammu and Kashmir picked up his first-ever international wicket in style and then removed both New Zealand openers in his first spell to put India right on top in the 2nd ODI at Wellington.

India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and decided to bowl first. Rain had already reduced the match to 47 overs per side, but the overcast conditions were perfect for fast bowling. Nabi made full use of it.

First Wicket: Seifert Goes For A Duck

Nabi came to bowl in the 2nd over of the innings. On the fifth ball, he bowled a full delivery on off-stump. Tim Seifert tried to play a drive a little too early. The ball chipped up in the air towards mid-on.

That is where Anshul Kamboj did something special. He ran forward and took a brilliant low diving catch. Seifert had to walk back for a five-ball duck. New Zealand were 0/1, and Nabi had his maiden international wicket.

It was a moment Nabi will remember for his whole life. After going wicketless in the first ODI, he bounced back in the best possible way.

Watch video here…

FIRST ODI WICKET! A dream start for Auqib Nabi as he sends Tim Seifert packing for a duck! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 2nd ODI, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony Vizha & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyVizha #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/vVR8am7ydl — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 7, 2026

Second Wicket: Will Young Edges Behind

Nabi did not stop there. In the 6th over, he struck again. This time, he bowled a nice seam-up delivery outside off-stump to Will Young. Young pushed at it without moving properly forward or back.

The ball took a fine outside edge. Behind the stumps, KL Rahul flew to his right and took a stunning diving catch. Young was out for just 6 runs off 17 balls. New Zealand were now struggling at 11/2 in 5.4 overs.

With these two wickets, Nabi had blown away both New Zealand openers inside the powerplay.

Watch video here…

INCREDIBLE GRAB! KL Rahul flies across to pull off a stunning grab as Auqib Nabi picks up his second! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 2nd ODI, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony Vizha & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyVizha #SonyLIV #NZvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 7, 2026

Why This Spell Was So Special

Nabi bowled with pace, bounce and control. He kept the ball in the right channel and never allowed the batters to settle. At one stage, his figures read 2 wickets for 21 runs in 5 overs.

More than the wickets, it was his confidence that impressed everyone. He was playing only his third ODI. He had kept his place in the team even though Mohammed Siraj was back in the squad. And he repaid the faith of captain Gill and the team management.

After Nabi’s double strike, Anshul Kamboj also joined the party by removing Henry Nicholls for 11. New Zealand were soon reduced to 41/3 and then 53/5, as India’s young pace attack took full control.

Baramulla to Wellington

The Baramulla Express, fondly called Auqib Nabi, made his ODI debut against West Indies in Guwahati on September 30, 2026. He comes from a small town in Jammu and Kashmir and has worked hard to reach this level.

His story is now becoming an inspiration for young fast bowlers from Kashmir. If you bowl with heart and discipline, you can trouble any batter in the world.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI – Playing XIs

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand Playing XI: Tim Seifert, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner