Watch: Ben Curran nearly fumbles easy catch before instinctive one-handed grab vs Namibia

Blessing Muzarabani, who was standing right beside him, looked absolutely astonished and impressed with the catch which was an important one, given the course of the match

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Ben Curran takes one-handed catch against Namibia in Windhoek. (Credits: FanCode/X)

Zimbabwe’s left-hand opener Ben Curran produced a sensational piece of fielding during the third of a seven-match T20I tri-series against continental neighbors Namibia at the Windhoek Stadium. The catch looked absolutely bizarre but it was also an acrobatic effort, which is definitely a contender for the best catch of 2026.

The moment occurred in the 12th over of the second innings during Namibia’s unsuccessful chase of 196. Skipper Sikandar Raza bowled a well-executed fullish carrom ball towards the middle stump to Rubel Turmpelmann, who miscued it and sent it skywards towards the point region where Ben Curran was posted.

It’s always a difficult task for any fielder to make the correct adjustment when the ball goes so high and Ben Curran almost made a mess of it before pulling off a one-handed catch. At first, it appeared as if Curran would easily grab the catch with both hands but upon realizing that he took one or two steps extra, he quickly stretched his right hand underneath the ball.

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It almost looked as if the ball was destined to land on his right hand and the reaction of Curran’s teammates says it all. Blessing Muzarabani, who was standing right beside him, looked absolutely astonished and impressed with the catch which was an important one, given the course of the match.

Catch karne ka tareeka thoda casual hai 😭 Catch all the action LIVE only on FanCode 📲#TriSeries #SikandarRaza pic.twitter.com/suBOSz5RQu — FanCode (@FanCode) August 31, 2026

Ruben Trumpelmann is a dangerous batter and getting his wicket cheaply for just eight runs helped Zimbabwe tighten their grip further in the match.

What happened in the match?

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe held their nerve to beat Namibia by five runs in the seventh T20I tri-series match in Windhoek. The Chevrons, after batting first, made 195 for six after a strong start from Curran and Brian Bennett.

The pair put on 64 in the Powerplay, with Curran scoring 38 off 22 balls before he was dismissed by Max Heingo. Zimbabwe then slipped to 79 for five, but Ryan Burl and Brad Evans changed the game with a 94-run stand from just 48 balls.

Namibia’s chase looked to be falling apart at 76 for six but Zane Green and Alexander Volschenk produced a stunning fightback. The pair added 110 runs from 51 balls and took Namibia within touching distance of the target.

With 11 needed from the final five balls, Zimbabwe finally found a way through. Green was run out by Sikandar Raza before Volschenk was dismissed by Brad Evans with wicketkeeper Tadiwanashe Marumani producing a superb diving catch behind the stumps.

Volschenk’s dismissal was the key moment as Namibia lost their last three wickets in the final deliveries and were bowled out for 190. Evans finished with 3/41, while Curran’s 38 had helped Zimbabwe post a competitive total.

South Africa is the third nation involved in this series and they will be facing the Zimbabweans in the upcoming eighth match later today.