WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kane Williamson among cricketers at Kavya Maran-Anirudh Ravichander’s wedding reception

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kane Williamson, Dale Steyn and other former and current Sunrisers Hyderabad associates attended Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander’s wedding reception in Chennai.

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Bhuvneshwar Kumar at Kavya Maran-Anirudh Ravichander’s wedding reception (Image: Sun News/X)

Kavya Maran-Anirudh Ravichander wedding reception: Several familiar faces from the cricket world attended the wedding reception of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) co-owner Kavya Maran and music composer Anirudh Ravichander in Chennai on Saturday. Former SRH players and coaches were among the guests at the grand event held at ITC Grand Chola on November 21.

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was one of the prominent cricket personalities present at the celebration. Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, Daniel Vettori, Dale Steyn and Muttiah Muralitharan also attended the reception.

The gathering brought together several names who have been associated with the Hyderabad-based franchise over the years. Their presence added a cricket connection to an event that also saw guests from the film and entertainment industries.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kane Williamson Among Cricket Stars At Reception

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was among the notable cricketers who attended the reception. The right-arm pacer enjoyed a long association with Sunrisers Hyderabad and was an important part of the team’s bowling attack for several seasons.

#EXCLUSIVE | காவியா கலாநிதி மாறன் – அனிருத் ரவிச்சந்தர் திருமண வரவேற்பு விழாவில்.. #SunNews | #KaviyaMaran | #Anirudh | #KaviyaAnirudhReception https://t.co/6dQi3MqLae — Sun News (@sunnewstamil) November 21, 2026

Kane Williamson was also present at the Chennai event. The former New Zealand captain has played a big part in SRH’s history as batsman and captain. He was one of the key members of the team’s journey, taking the franchise to the IPL final in 2018.

Daniel Vettori, who is currently the head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad, was another guest at the reception. Former South African fast bowler Dale Steyn, who represented SRH as a player and later worked with the team as a bowling coach, also attended the celebration.

Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan was among the other cricket personalities present. He has previously served as a bowling coach with the franchise and has been part of its support staff.

Kavya Maran And Anirudh Ravichander Got Married In Greece

Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander tied the knot in Greece on November 11, 2026. Their wedding ceremony was a private affair attended by close family members and friends. The couple later organised a reception in Chennai to celebrate the occasion with guests from different professional backgrounds.

Kavya is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and serves as the co-owner and CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad. She is a regular at IPL matches and is easily recognized by cricket fans.

Anirudh Ravichander is a popular music composer who has worked in several Indian films, especially in Tamil cinema. The reception was attended by people from the professional circles and a number of former and current associates of SRH.