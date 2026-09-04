WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar sends strong message to the selectors, after clinching four-wicket haul in…

Star pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar sends a strong message to the Indian selectors, after taking a four-wicket haul. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s four-wicket show sends strong message to selectors

Star Indian pacer, who is known for his wicket-taking ability, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is currently playing and captaining for Lucknow Falcons in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s four-wicket haul helps his side dominate Meerut Mavericks

On Thursday, his side played against Meerut Mavericks, where the captain himself surprised everyone with an impressive bowling performance. At the beginning of their innings, Bhuvi broke all their hopes by dismissing their four key players.

He dismissed players like Akshay Dubey, Riturak Sharma, Divyansh Rajput and Divyansh Joshi. In his four overs spell, he conceded only 10 runs at an economy of 2.50.

Bhuvi bhaiya sabse badiya Catch all the Uttar Pradesh T20 League action LIVE on FanCode #UPT20 pic.twitter.com/A30jIOM102 — FanCode (@FanCode) September 3, 2026

Bhuvneshwar Kumar opens up on India snub and his cricket journey

After this brilliant performance, Bhuvneshwar Kumar sent a strong message to selectors to avoid him playing for the Indian team. Over the years, Bhuvneshwar Kumar consistently showcased his skills and love for the game, despite facing the age factor.

Recently, Bhuvneshwar Kumar opened up about his exclusion from the Indian team. “I am at peace, and I give credit to my family. At home, we never talk about cricket. We never talk about whether I’ll get back into the Indian team, why I wasn’t selected, or what went wrong. That played a big role, and there is no regret.”

“When you’re a core member of a team, everyone says: ‘Team comes first.’ But when you’re no longer in the team, naturally you feel: ‘Maybe I should still be there,” he said.

“I understand that transitions are a part of sport. I understand that generations change. I’m not the first player to experience this, and I certainly won’t be the last. Family plays a big role. I am happy being where I am,” he added.

“I’ve already played for India. That’s not something I have to achieve now. If I get another opportunity, that’s great, but I’ve been there. Everything I’m doing now is because of my love for the game,” he concluded.

He added that his experience had helped him understand the sport better and value its basic lessons more. “When you’re young and playing for India, you say you love the game. But only now do I actually understand phrases like ‘control the controllables’, ‘don’t overthink’ and ‘play for the passion of the game’. I can genuinely feel those things.”