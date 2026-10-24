WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar takes first wicket for India after four years in second T20I vs NZ

Star Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar takes a wicket for India after four years in the second T20I against New Zealand. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Bhuvneshwar Kumar takes a wicket for India after four years in the second T20I vs NZ (Image - BCCI)

IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: The second match of the T20I series has begun between India and New Zealand. This match is being played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday. Shreyas Iyer’s Team India successfully sealed the first match of the series by 4 wickets.

Team India had won the toss and decided to bowl first in this match. For New Zealand, their star opening pair, Tim Seifert and Finn Allen opened the innings. Meanwhile, star Indian pacer, who made his comeback to the team after four years, Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled the first over where he created problems for the hosts with his years of experience and absolute brilliance.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar backed his confidence as in the first match. He wasn’t able to perform well. He didn’t get any wickets in the previous game and he also conceded 49 runs. At the beginning of this match, Bhuvneshwar Kumar displayed his brilliance for India by delivering some exceptional deliveries and also succeeded in getting star New Zealand batter, Daryl Mitchell’s wicket, who could be a danger for the Indian team in this second clash.

Bhuvi bowled an impressive delivery to Daryl Mitchell as the right-hand batter was facing his fifth delivery of the match. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a slower delivery to trap Mitchell. The New Zealand batter played a mistiming shot on his delivery, which wen to Tilak Varma for an easy catch and he was dismissed for 6 runs.

FIRST INTERNATIONAL WICKET IN 4 YEARS Bhuvi’s knuckleball works its magic as Daryl Mitchell is undone! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 2nd T20I LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 24, 2026

Bhuvneshwar Kumar got a wicket in the Indian colors after a big gap of four years. While stepping up to the stadium for this second T20I clash. Here’s what Bhuvneshwar Kumar said about his return to the team.

“Apni country ko represent karne se bada pride bahut hi kam hota hai. I am getting that again, so really happy. Jis headspace mein hu (usme) bahut simple hai, koi expectation nahi hai mujhe khud se. I think that’s how things worked out for me in the last 3-4 years. Koi expectation nahi hai, just keep doing your work,” Bhuvneshwar said.

“Hum baat karte hain — be in the present, aage ka nahi socho, I think that’s the headspace I am in right now, and vo hua hai aakhiri ke 3-4 saalon se. I know mai country ke liye nahi khela, par jo cheezein maine kari, jo maturity mere andar aayi as a person. I think usne ye hi sikhaya hai ki just be in the present,” he added.

India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I playing XI:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav