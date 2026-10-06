WATCH: Captain Shreyas Iyer’s maiden T20I ton off 42 balls powers India to 10th successive win, beat WI by 8 wickets

Shreyas Iyer smashed an unbeaten 102 as India chased down West Indies’ 171 with ease in the first T20I, securing an eight-wicket win in 14.4 overs. Read on to know the full details.

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Shreyas Iyer celebrates his maiden T20I century against West Indies. (Photo: IANS)

Captain Shreyas Iyer produced a stunning batting display to score his maiden T20I century as India defeated West Indies by eight wickets in the first T20I on Tuesday. Iyer smashed an unbeaten 102 off just 42 balls to help India chase down 172 in only 14.4 overs and register their 10th successive win.

The India captain was supported brilliantly by Ishan Kishan, who remained unbeaten on 37 as the pair added 137 runs for the third wicket. Earlier, debutant Naman Dhir made an instant impact with three wickets as India restricted West Indies to 171.

Iyer turns chase into a one-man show

India did not get off to the best start while chasing. Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for 21 in the third over, with Shimron Hetmyer taking a fine diving catch at long-off off Roston Chase.

Sanju Samson followed soon after for 11. Akeal Hosein caught him off his own bowling after Samson sliced a short delivery back towards the bowler.

With India reduced to 35 for two inside four overs, Iyer walked in and completely changed the mood of the chase.

The right-hander attacked the West Indies bowlers from the start, while Kishan played a supporting role at the other end. Iyer brought up his half-century in style and continued finding boundaries across the ground.

He smashed Shamar Springer for a straight six over long-off in the 11th over before taking on Akeal Hosein. Iyer then reached his century off only 42 balls with another six, this time over long-on against Roston Chase.

No better way to bring up your maiden T20I ton! Relive Captain Shreyas Iyer’s Updates ▶️ https://t.co/2czVyKWreK #TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @mflone_ | @ShreyasIyer15 https://t.co/LGOfKb5SYx — BCCI (@BCCI) October 6, 2026

Sealed in ! A breathtaking batting display from #TeamIndia to clinch the 1️⃣st T20I by eight wickets Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/2czVyKWreK #INDvWI | @mflone_ https://t.co/JgxYkZLDwS — BCCI (@BCCI) October 6, 2026

Naman Dhir stars on T20I debut

Earlier, West Indies made a positive start after being asked to bat first. Shai Hope attacked Mayank Yadav in the second over, hitting the pacer for four boundaries.

India soon fought back. Arshdeep Singh removed Kamil Pooran, while Axar Patel dismissed Rovman Powell in the sixth over. In between, Shimron Hetmyer was run out after going for an unnecessary single.

Sherfane Rutherford kept West Indies in the game with a quick 56 off 34 balls. Hope also scored 52 off 37 before being dismissed by debutant Dhir.

Dhir, Kuldeep and Axar keep WI in check

Dhir finished his first international outing with impressive figures of 3/31. He later removed Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer to complete a memorable debut.

Kuldeep Yadav also played an important role, taking 2/33 and dismissing Roston Chase and Rutherford.

Axar Patel completed the job by removing Akeal Hosein, caught by Kishan at long-on.

India eventually completed the chase with 32 balls to spare, with Iyer and Kishan finishing the game unbeaten. The victory gives India a 1-0 lead in the series and extends their winning run to 10 matches.