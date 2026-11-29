Watch: Clueless Washington Sundar lets ball fly past for four as India’s fielding struggles continue in 2nd Test against New Zealand

Washington Sundar is the latest Indian fielder to make a terrible mistake in the 2nd Test against New Zealand

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Sundar's terrible fielding mistake costed India four runs. (Screengrab: Sony LIV)

India’s fielding has been a major concern in the ongoing second Test against New Zealand, and things remained the same for the visitors on day three. After a series of dropped catches across the first two days, from captain Shubman Gill himself, all-rounder Washington Sundar was involved in an incident that sums the entire story.

Sundar was standing inside the circle when Henry Nicholls played a pull shot. The ball went towards the Indian all-rounder, but he did not make a proper attempt, or an attempt at all to take the catch and stop the runs to follow.

Washington Sundar did not even trigger a reaction as the ball flew past him, with the all-rounder looking behind the stumps with a clueless gesture. Not only did Sundar drop a catch, but that fielding mistake also costed four runs.

The camera immediately showed the reactions of skipper Shubman Gill, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and vice-captain KL Rahul, who were all in sheer disbelief and a bit of anger.

JUST WATCH THIS VIDEO TO SEE THE LEVEL OF INDIAN FIELDING! – Washington Sundar, what were you thinking? – Sundar literally looked confused, as if he was saying, “What is happening?” https://t.co/JF5iutTiyd — Sam (@cricsam02) November 29, 2026

The incident summed up India’s lack of sharpness in the field. New Zealand were looking to extend their advantage, and every opportunity to get a Kiwi wicket mattered. However, Sundar’s reaction has raised a lot of questions ahead of a massive day four tomorrow.

India’s fielding had already cost them heavily in the first innings. They dropped five catches, allowing New Zealand to recover from difficult positions and post a challenging 356.

Captain Tom Latham was dropped on 29 and went on to score 59, while Tom Blundell was given a reprieve on 49 before making 89. Matt Henry also survived two chances and added useful runs down the order.

Akash Deep, who finished with five wickets, was particularly unfortunate as three chances off his bowling were missed.

India had also dropped two catches in the first Test at Wellington, including one of Henry Nicholls, who went on to score 175.

What has happened in the second Test so far

New Zealand made 356 in their first innings, with Blundell’s 89 and Latham’s 59 helping them recover after India had made early inroads. Akash Deep was the pick of the Indian bowlers with 5/99. India, in reply, were bowled out for 246, with Dhruv Jurel scoring a fighting 88 after the visitors slipped to 117/7.

Kyle Jamieson took four wickets. New Zealand began their second innings with a 110-run lead and ended Day 3 at 133/3, stretching their overall advantage to 243 runs. Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets, while Washington Sundar dismissed Devon Conway for 51.

Akash Deep was ruled out with concussion after being struck twice on the helmet while batting.