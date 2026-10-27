WATCH: CSK announces Albie Morkel’s appointment as assistant coach in style ahead of IPL 2027 mini auction

CSK and new head coach Zaheer Khan have announced the appointment of Albie Morkel, Gareth Batty and Mohit Sharma to the support staff ahead of IPL 2027 season.

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Former South Africa all-rounder Albie Morkel has joined as assistant coach of CSK for IPL 2027 season. (Source: X)

IPL 2027: A day after the departure of Chennai Super Kings old support staff led by batting coach Michael Hussey, bowling coach Eric Simons along with Greg King (strength and conditioning coach) and Tommy Simsek (physiotherapist), the IPL franchise have unveiled a new-look support staff under head coach Zaheer Khan. The announcement was made through a video released by MS Dhoni’s CSK, where former South Africa all-rounder Albie Morkel and former England off-spinner Gareth Batty were announced as the new assistant coaches ahead of IPL 2027 mini auction on December 16 this year.

With Zaheer replacing Stephen Fleming as the head, CSK had already announced the appointment of Mohit Sharma as the new fast bowling coach in place of Simons. Albie Morkel will join as the batting coach in place of Hussey while Batty is expected to be the spin bowling coach.

Albie, the elder brother of current Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel, was part of MS Dhoni’s CSK in the past apart from turning out for Delhi Capitals, Rising Pune Supergiants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in his IPL career.

The 45-year-old picked up 85 wickets in his IPL career and scored 974 runs at a strike-rate of 141.98 with 3 fifties. Albie scored 827 runs and picked up 76 wickets in 78 games for CSK. In the SA20 league, Morkel has been part of support staff of Joburg Super Kings franchise.

WATCH Zaheer Khan and CSK announcing new support staff for IPL 2027 season HERE…

Coach Zak at the HQ, and Leo’s ready with the FAQs! #WhistlePodu #LeoHotline https://t.co/lR3OSQIjpg — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 27, 2026

Assistant bowling coach Sridharan Sriram and fielding coach James Foster, who also has a position with the England team, will continue in their roles with CSK for the upcoming season. Batty has been part of Surrey’s coaching set-up since 2021 and led them to three consecutive Championship titles before their second-placed finish last year.

He also served as assistant coach of Oval Invincibles in the men’s Hundred in 2025 before taking up a role with MI London this year.

MS Dhoni and Zaheer Khan to discuss player retentions

According to a report in Indian Express newspaper, former captain MS Dhoni and new head coach Zaheer Khan are set to meet in Mumbai and discuss the player retentions for CSK ahead of IPL 2027 Retention Day on November 15. Zaheer is expected to meet Dhoni in the next few days before heading off to Chennai to finalise the retentions.

The five-time former IPL champions are set to host a trial camp ahead of the IPL 2027 mini auction which are set to take place in Goa on December 16. CSK have failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs since winning the title in 2023 season.