WATCH: Days after getting released by MI, Deepak Chahar claims 200th T20 wicket in SMAT 2026-27 match vs Bengal

Deepak Chahar, who will enter IPL 2027 Player Auction at a base price of Rs 2 crore, claimed his 200th T20 wicket in SMAT 2026-27 match vs Bengal in Mumbai on Thursday.

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Rajasthan pacer Deepak Chahar claimed his 200th T20 wicket in SMAT 2026-27 match vs Bengal. (Photo: IANS)

Bengal vs Rajasthan SMAT 2026-27: Team India pacer Deepak Chahar was one of the 13 players to be released by five-time champions Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2027 Player Auction on December 16 in Goa. Chahar, who commanded a salary of Rs 9.25 crore till the IPL 2026 season, is one of two Indian pacers alongside Avesh Khan who will enter next month’s auction at a base price of Rs 2 crore.

The 34-year-old Rajasthan pacer gave a big signal to the 10 franchises about his form and ability in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026-27 match against Bengal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. He picked up 3 for 13 with ball in 4 overs as Bengal were restricted to 157 for 9 in 20 overs.

Read more: Priyansh Arya equals world record of most sixes in T20 innings with blazing 181 vs Tamil Nadu

The three-wicket haul also helped Chahar complete 200 wickets in his T20 career. Chahar now has 200 wickets in 181 T20 games with a best of 6 for 7 which he had claimed while playing for Team India.

WATCH Deepak Chahar complete his 200 wickets in T20 cricket HERE…

An excellent spell to complete 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ career wickets in T20 cricket Deepak Chahar’s 3/13 in 4 overs boosts Rajasthan in a crucial contest Updates ▶️ https://t.co/v8PfKFWtAu #SMAT | @mflone_ | @deepak_chahar9 | @CricketRaj https://t.co/jkFEfJDtLR — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 26, 2026

Chahar dismissed Bengal opener Abhishek Banerjee for duck, caught behind by Rajasthan wicketkeeper Kunal Singh Rathore. He then doubled his wickets tally by sending by the other Bengal opener Aditya Purohit for 1, caught by Rohan Rajbar as they slumped to 9 for 2 in the third over.

He came back later in the innings to dismiss Pradipta Pramanik for 11 to complete his landmark 200th T20 wicket. Shakir Gandhi top-scored with 69 off 43 balls with 4 sixes and 4 fours to give Bengal a respectable total of 157.

Suryakumar Yadav fails but Mumbai continue unbeaten march

Two-time SMAT champions Mumbai continued their unbeaten run with a commanding 86-run victory over Uttarakhand, while Haryana pulled off a thrilling two-wicket win against Jammu and Kashmir in a last-over finish.

At the Jadavpur University Campus in Kolkata, Mumbai posted 209 after batting first before being bowled out in 19.5 overs. Openers Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Hardik Tamore provided a strong start, adding 66 runs for the first wicket. Tamore had piled up 39 before departing, while Kolkata Knight Riders batter Raghuvanshi continued his innings and shared a 64-run stand with Punjab Kings batter Musheer Khan.

Raghuvanshi was run out for 51 in the 12th over, but Musheer held the innings together with an impressive 65. Mumbai lost wickets at regular intervals towards the end, with Ravinder Negi and Jagadeesha Suchith claiming three wickets each for Uttarakhand – including the scalps of Mumbai skipper Suryakumar Yadav for 0 and Shivam Dube for 1 in the same over.

In reply, Uttarakhand struggled from the outset, losing three wickets during the powerplay. Shashwat Dangwal top-scored with 37, but the rest of the batting line-up failed and were bowled out for 123 in 16.5 overs. Atharva Ankolekar led Mumbai’s bowling effort with three wickets, while Maxwell Swaminathan picked up two.

At the Daly College Ground in Indore, Haryana chased down Jammu and Kashmir’s target of 168 with two wickets to spare, scoring 17 runs in the final over. Batting first, Jammu and Kashmir posted 167 for 9 in 20 overs, with Abdul Samad leading the charge through an attacking 77 off 45 balls. Kanishk Chouhan picked up three wickets for Haryana, while Yuzvendra Chahal claimed two scalps.

Haryana started their chase strongly, reaching 59 for 1 in the powerplay, but lost three wickets in the next three overs, allowing Jammu and Kashmir to claw back.

With the equation coming down to 14 runs in the final over, Rahul Tewatia held his nerve and smashed two sixes to take Haryana home. They reached 171 for 8 in 19.5 overs to register their third win of the tournament.