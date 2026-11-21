WATCH: Devdutt Padikkal misses century by 20 runs as Kyle Jamieson ends 165-run stand with KL Rahul

Devdutt Padikkal misses his century by 20 runs after scoring 80 against New Zealand in Wellington. Watch Kyle Jamieson's brilliant delivery that ended his 165-run partnership with KL Rahul.

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Devdutt Padikkal misses century by 20 runs in Wellington Test (Photo: BCCI)

IND vs NZ: Star India batter Devdutt Padikkal missed out on a well-deserved century after New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson produced a superb delivery to dismiss him for 80 on Day 3 of the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday.

Padikkal was batting confidently alongside KL Rahul and had helped India take control of their first innings with an important partnership. But his impressive knock came to an end in the 83rd over when Jamieson bowled him with a brilliant delivery.

The dismissal also brought an end to the 165-run second-wicket partnership between Rahul and Padikkal, which had put India in a strong position against the hosts.

WATCH: Kyle Jamieson Produces Brilliant Delivery To Dismiss Devdutt Padikkal

New Zealand decided to take the second new ball after India had made steady progress with the bat. The move soon paid off as Jamieson found the breakthrough for the Blackcaps.

On the final delivery of the 83rd over, the right-arm pacer bowled a good-length delivery that moved away after pitching. Padikkal, who was looking to play the ball, failed to get his bat behind the delivery as it went past him and disturbed the stumps.

The New Zealand players celebrated the important wicket as Jamieson picked up his first breakthrough of the innings.

Padikkal walked back to the dressing room after scoring 80 runs off 175 deliveries, including 10 boundaries. The left-handed batter was clearly disappointed after coming so close to a century, but his contribution had given India a strong platform.

At the time of his dismissal, India were 295/2 and had reduced New Zealand’s first-innings lead to just 73 runs.

Watch the video of Devdutt Padikkal’s dismissal here:

PATIENCE. PRECISION. PADIKKAL. Devdutt Padikkal stands tall through a testing passage of play to register a well-deserved half-century! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 21, 2026

Devdutt Padikkal Continues Impressive Run Of Form

Padikkal’s performance against New Zealand has further strengthened his case for a regular place in India’s Test batting order. The southpaw has been in good touch in the last few games and has come up with steady performances in different tournaments.

He had earlier enjoyed a superb series against Sri Lanka, scoring 328 runs in three innings at an average of 109.33, including two centuries.

The Karnataka batter also scored 62 runs in the Duleep Trophy final before carrying his form into the four-day matches for India A against New Zealand A.

Padikkal accumulated 326 runs in five innings against New Zealand A at an average of 65.20. His performances included a 199-run knock, narrowly missing out on a double century by just one run, along with another half-century.

His latest effort in Wellington is another positive sign for India, especially with the team looking to settle its batting combination at the No. 3 position.