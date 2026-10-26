WATCH: Devdutt Padikkal’s reaction as he is dismissed for 199 on Day 3 of match vs New Zealand ‘A’, Indians lead by 284 runs

Devdutt Padikkal has become the first-ever Indian batter to be dismissed one short of double century in a first-class match away from home.

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Devdutt Padikkal scored 199 vs New Zealand A on Day 3 of 1st Unofficial Test on Monday. (Photo: IANS)

India A vs New Zealand A 2026 1st Unofficial Test: India ‘A’ team made a stunning comeback after being bowled out for just 113 in the first innings of the 1st Unofficial Test against New Zealand ‘A’ at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln on Monday. There was, however, major heartbreak for Indian batters Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan – who missed their double ton and century respectively.

Padikkal became the first Indian batter to be dismissed for 199 in an away game in first-class cricket as he was shockingly given caught behind for 199 off 248 balls with 3 sixes and 24 fours. He needed just one run to complete his double century but was given caught-behind down the leg-side off pacer Zak Gibson. The dismissal of Padikkal for 199 soon went viral on social media.

Read more: Star players Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan help India A fight back against New Zealand A

Watch Devdutt Padikkal get dismissed for 199 vs New Zealand A on Day 3 HERE…

HEARTBREAK AT 199! Devdutt Padikkal furious after a controversial umpiring decision ended his double-century dream just ONE run short! #DevduttPadikkal #Cricket

https://t.co/V8JDkqmjwl — CricketIndian_ (@CricketIndian_) October 26, 2026

Padikkal’s effort along with Sudharsan’s 91 and half-centuries by Yash Rathod and Washington Sundar, stretched India’s lead to 284 runs in the second innings at stumps on the third day with two wickets still in hand. The 26-year-old was India’s leading run-scorer in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka earlier this year, scoring 328 runs at an average of 109.33 with 2 centuries, after replacing Sudharsan in the side.

The visitors had been reduced to 10 for 2 after conceding a lead of 204 runs in the first innings to the Black Caps. But Padikkal and Sudharsan put on 215 runs for the third wicket to get India ‘A’ back on track.

Sudharsan, who missed the tour of Sri Lanka due to toe injury, was dismissed for 91 off 184 balls (12×4), caught by Dean Foxtrott off the bowling of Kristian Clarke. India ‘A’ captain Dhruv Jurel was dismissed for only 2 before Padikkal was involved in another big partnership with Yash Rathod.

Padikkal, who was retained for Rs 2 crore by Virat Kohli’s RCB ahead of IPL 2026, put on 143 runs for the fifth wicket with Rathod before his dismissal. Rathod was soon dismissed for 66 off 72 balls with 8 fours, after top-scoring with unbeaten 44 off 49 balls in the first innings.

All-rounder Washington Sundar was then involved in a couple of useful partnerships with Anshul Kamboj (23) and Auqib Nabi (38) putting on 41 runs for the 7th wicket and 69 runs for the 8th wicket respectively. Sundar was batting on 51 off 75 balls with six fours at stumps with Indians ending the day on 488 for 8 and a lead of 284 runs.

For the home team, Clarke and Gibson picked up a couple of wickets respectively. India will face New Zealand in a two-Test series beginning on November 19.