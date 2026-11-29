Watch: Dhruv Jurel matches Virat Kohli’s special Test record with fighting 88 run knock in New Zealand

Dhruv Jurel scored 88 against New Zealand to register his second 50-plus Test score in the country, matching Virat Kohli's tally as India were bowled out for 246.

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Dhruv Jurel scored 88 against New Zealand (Photo: BCCI/X)

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel continued his good form in Test cricket with a fighting knock against New Zealand in the second Test at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. He made 88 runs in the first innings and helped his team recover after losing several wickets early in the innings.

His performance was particularly important as India were struggling at 116/6 when he was left with the lower order. Jurel’s latest half-century-plus effort also earned him a place alongside former India captain Virat Kohli on a special batting list in New Zealand.

Read more: Dinesh Karthik defends Rishabh Pant after costly dismissal against New Zealand in 2nd Test

India were eventually bowled out for 246 in 86.1 overs, giving New Zealand a first-innings lead of 110 runs after the hosts had scored 356. Jurel was the top scorer for India, but his efforts could not completely erase the deficit.

Dhruv Jurel Joins Virat Kohli On Special Test List

Jurel’s 88-run knock was his second fifty-plus score in two innings on the ongoing New Zealand tour. With this effort, he now has two 50-plus scores in Test cricket in New Zealand, matching Kohli’s record.

Kohli played four Tests in New Zealand and registered one century and one half-century. His best score in the country was an unbeaten 105 in Wellington in 2014.

Jurel has now matched that tally despite having played fewer Tests in the country. His consistency has also made him one of India’s bright spots in the ongoing series.

WATCH VIDEO HERE…

FIFTY UP, FIGHT ON! A half-century, a trademark celebration and a fightback worth watching! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 3, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZVIND https://t.co/hOxhUd8t6h — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 29, 2026

Jurel Continues Impressive Run With The Bat

The 25-year-old has been showing good form in the longest format. His latest innings was also his fourth consecutive fifty-plus score in Test cricket, underlining his growing importance in the Indian batting line-up.

Jurel came to the crease when India were in trouble at 104/5. He had to spend much of his time batting with the lower order, as wickets continued to fall at the other end. Instead of taking unnecessary risks, he focused on staying at the crease and putting together useful partnerships.

He also shared important stands with Washington Sundar, Akash Deep and Gurnoor Brar. His partnership with Sundar was particularly patient, with the two adding 12 runs from 91 deliveries.

Jurel eventually scored 88 off 170 balls, hitting eight boundaries before Kyle Jamieson dismissed him. His innings gave India some hope of reducing the first-innings deficit.

India Trail New Zealand By 110 Runs

India’s batting problems continued despite Jurel’s resistance. Akash Deep contributed 29 runs, while Gurnoor Brar remained unbeaten on seven when Jurel was dismissed. However, the visitors were bowled out for 246, falling 110 runs short of New Zealand’s first-innings total of 356.

Kyle Jamieson was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers, taking four wickets, while Matt Henry, Nathan Smith and Jacob Duffy claimed two wickets each.

New Zealand now have a useful lead and will look to build on their advantage in the second innings. India, meanwhile, need early wickets to prevent the hosts from stretching their lead further.