Watch: F1 racer Oscar Piastri swaps wheels for bat, gets valuable lessons from India star Rishabh Pant

The interaction took place after Rishabh Pant became the first Asian wicket-keeper batter to smash centuries across all four SENA nations

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Screengrab of Rishabh Pant and Oscar Piastri's interaction. (Photo: X)

A very interesting crossover took place between India’s star cricketer Rishabh Pant and Australia’s rising Formula 1 driver Oscar Piastri during the Indian team’s on-going all-format tour of New Zealand. The series is at its last phase, and it will conclude with the second Test, starting from November 27 onwards at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Ahead of the second Test, Rishabh Pant caught up with Oscar Piastri and their interaction has gone viral on social media. The video started with Pant giving a few important batting tips to Piastri, who interestingly is also a massive cricket fan, something he has revealed on many occasions.

Pant advised the F1 racer to keep his head aligned and to take the bat in the exact same direction where he wants to hit, before asking the Australian to go with the flow and just bat freely.

“Oscar, I’ll give you some tips, you know? Yeah. How to bat freely. When you’re batting, you have to be precise where you want to hit the ball. Your bat has to go in the same direction where you want to hit the ball. So just keeping the head aligned is the best thing you can do. So just free flowing and, you know, just go with the flow,” Rishabh Pant told Oscar Piastri.

The F1 racer then took the bat and started aiming for the cones that were placed a few metres off the 22 yards. After knocking a couple of underarm deliveries from Pant, Piastri finally got one right, hitting the ball cleanly and smashing one of the cones.