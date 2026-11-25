A very interesting crossover took place between India’s star cricketer Rishabh Pant and Australia’s rising Formula 1 driver Oscar Piastri during the Indian team’s on-going all-format tour of New Zealand. The series is at its last phase, and it will conclude with the second Test, starting from November 27 onwards at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
Ahead of the second Test, Rishabh Pant caught up with Oscar Piastri and their interaction has gone viral on social media. The video started with Pant giving a few important batting tips to Piastri, who interestingly is also a massive cricket fan, something he has revealed on many occasions.
Pant advised the F1 racer to keep his head aligned and to take the bat in the exact same direction where he wants to hit, before asking the Australian to go with the flow and just bat freely.
“Oscar, I’ll give you some tips, you know? Yeah. How to bat freely. When you’re batting, you have to be precise where you want to hit the ball. Your bat has to go in the same direction where you want to hit the ball. So just keeping the head aligned is the best thing you can do. So just free flowing and, you know, just go with the flow,” Rishabh Pant told Oscar Piastri.
The F1 racer then took the bat and started aiming for the cones that were placed a few metres off the 22 yards. After knocking a couple of underarm deliveries from Pant, Piastri finally got one right, hitting the ball cleanly and smashing one of the cones.
Rishabh Pant was left impressed with Oscar Piastri’s batting and even asked the latter to change his profession.
oscar playing cricket with rishabh pant! https://t.co/ukxoLKligS
— ari (@laurogeitabat) November 24, 2026
“Whoa! I think you can, you know, change your profession if you want. I’m going to only say one thing. Let’s see your freestyle, yeah?”, Pant added.
Piastri then thanked Pant for his valuable tips and jokingly asked if he could join his team. “Maybe I can join you as a teammate,” Piastri asked.
“I think there is a big possibility,” Pant replied. “It was your tips. That was the key. I feel like next time we need to give you a few more laps on the seam. I agree. It was tough,” Piastri thanked Pant.
Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant and the rest of the Indian team will gear up for the all-important series concluding second Test against New Zealand under tough conditions in Christchurch.
Pant had an extraordinary outing in the opening Test at Wellington where he scored 128 in the second innings to become the first-ever Asian wicketkeeper to smash red-ball centuries against the big four nations – South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia – who are also known as the SENA nations.
The second Test starts from November 27 onwards.
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