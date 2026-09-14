WATCH: Fans blast Mohsin Naqvi after Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final, calls him ‘Trophy chor’

After the Women's Asia Cup 2026, fans blasted Mohsin Naqvi due to trophy drama. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

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Fans blasts Mohsin Naqvi after Women's Asia Cup 2026 finals

The Women in Blue (Team India) achieved a huge milestone as they defeated Sri Lanka to win the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 title. Team India grabbed a big victory in the match as they defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the match.

However, after what happened in the award ceremony created a big drama as the Indian team refused to receive the trophy from Pakistan chief and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi.

Fans calls Mohsin Naqvi ‘Trophy chor’ after Women’s Asia Cup 2026 finals

After winning the tournament, the post-match presentation was delayed more than 30 minutes, which created questions in the cricket world’s minds about why the process is taking so much time. After that, the Sri Lanka players got awards and medals from the management. At the end, Mohsin Naqvi handed a cheque to Sri Lanka’s captain Chamari Athapaththu.

At that moment, the Indian team were not present on the ground. Instead of that, they were seated in the dressing room. However, after the finals, there were videos that went viral on social media, where Mohsin Naqvi was humiliated by the fans present in the stadium, calling him “Trophy chor (thief).”

Mohsin Naqvi left the stadium in embarrassment after Team India refused to take the trophy from him. pic.twitter.com/3RnbHmtUKP — ⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) September 13, 2026

Fans chanted “Trophy Chor, Trophy Chor” when they saw Mohsin Naqvi leaving the stadium. pic.twitter.com/XljKlQLVHB — ⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) September 13, 2026

After the match, the footage showed BCCI officials presenting the fielding medals. The Indian players, meanwhile, remained inside the dressing room as the presentation ceremony eventually got underway.

The ceremony was later wrapped up without the Indian team receiving the trophy from Naqvi.

The developments also brought back memories of the 2025 Men’s Asia Cup final at the same venue. India had defeated Pakistan in the final but did not collect the trophy from Naqvi.

At that time, India had reportedly indicated that they wanted the trophy to be handed over by another neutral ACC or ICC official instead. The trophy was ultimately not presented to the Indian team during the ceremony, while the players celebrated their title without it.