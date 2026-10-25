Watch: Former CSK captain MS Dhoni drops major hint on IPL 2027 participation – Here’s what he said

MS Dhoni could not feature in the entire Indian Premier League edition last year due to calf strain and persistent fitness issues

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Former cricketer MS Dhoni plays tennis as he attends the Country Cricket Club Tennis Championship as a special guest in Ranchi on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. (Photo: IANS)

Five-time Indian Premier League winning former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has dropped a major hint on his participation for CSK in the upcoming 2027 IPL season. Dhoni, who stepped down as Chennai’s captain in 2024, did not play a single match last term due to his persistent calf strain and fitness issues.

Ever since he quit captaincy, the Super Kings have been struggling to perform well in the IPL. The Yellow army have finished at the bottom-half of the table for the past three seasons under Ruturaj Gaikwad’s captaincy.

Las season, Chennai had suffered an eighth-place finish after losing eight matches and winning just six across their 14 league outings. In the season before, CSK finished at the bottom of the table and in 2024, they had missed out on a play-offs spot by just two points.

The franchise is surely lacking the leadership qualities of MS Dhoni and although he is not likely to takeover as captain again, but his presence in the dugout will definitely matter a lot.

CSK fans around the nation are hoping to see the former India captain return for the last time in IPL 2027, but that solely depends on how fit he is by the end of this year.

In his own words, MS Dhoni addressed that he will undergo tests to see if his body is strong enough to carry the load of 14 relentless IPL matches in 2027. Dhoni made this statement during the launch event of Neuberg Anand Health Checkups in Bengaluru.

When the host asked if Dhoni would don the yellow jersey next year, the later said that it all depends on his medical reports. “I’ll have to go through the tests. You’ll have to give me the report, and then before December, I’ll have to see how strong I am to go to play one more season,” MS Dhoni said in a promotional event in Bengaluru.

The 45-year-old then jokingly told the host that if he is not fit, then he will have to do everything to ensure he is ready to hit the ground running.

“If I’m not fit enough, then you’ll have to make sure that you do everything right with me to make sure this old vintage vehicle running well on the road,” MS Dhoni concluded.

There will also be a new face in the CSK dugout in the form of Zaheer Khan who has taken over as the new head coach, replacing Stephen Fleming. The former India pacer’s first major task will be to formulate a solid plan for the mini-auction in December at Goa.