WATCH: Glenn Phillips becomes 1st ever cricketer to score tons vs India in all 3 formats in a year

Glenn Phillips scored 118 and put on 216 runs for the sixth wicket with Henry Nicholls in the 1st Test vs India at Basin Reserve in Wellington.

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New Zealand opener Glenn Phillips celebrates after scoring a century on Day 2 on 1st Test vs India at Wellington. (Source: X)

IND vs NZ 2026 1st T20: New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips created history on Day 2 of the 1st Test vs India at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday while bringing up his second century in Tests. Phillips has become the first-ever cricketer to score a century against India in all three formats of the game – Tests, ODIs and T20I cricket in a calendar year.

The Gujarat Titans all-rounder had smashed 106 against India in the ODI match at Indore on January 18, 2026. He followed it up with a blazing 107 off just 49 deliveries in the T20I match in Auckland on October 30 and now 118 in 216 balls in the 1st Test on Friday.

Phillips is also only the second player to score centuries in Tests, ODIs and T20Is against the same opponent in a calendar year, joining former India captain Rohit Sharma, who had achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in 2017.

WATCH Glenn Phillips complete his century on Day 2 of 1st Test vs India HERE…

The Kiwis have made the most of the first session, losing just one wicket. Can India find a way back and wrap up the innings today? Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 20, 2026

Phillips became the first New Zealand batter to register a century against the same opponent in all three formats of the game. Coming in to bat at No. 7 in the first innings of the first Test in Wellington, Phillips took 194 deliveries to reach his ton, completing a rare achievement against the Indian side.

He put on 216 runs for the 6th wicket with Henry Nicholls, who remained unbeaten on 175 off 335 balls before New Zealand were bowled out for 368 in the first innings. Phillips is also the third player after Australia’s Shane Watson and West Indies captain Shai Hope to score centuries in all three formats against India.

Former Australia all-rounder Watson registered centuries against India during his international career between 2006 and 2016. He featured in 13 Tests, 19 ODIs and eight T20Is against the Indian team. Meanwhile, Hope has also scored tons against India across all three formats as well. The West Indies wicketkeeper-batter has registered one Test, five ODI and two T20I centuries against India – including two ODI and two T20I hundreds in 2026.

Phillips, who also holds the record for scoring the most international runs for New Zealand against India in a calendar year, added another significant milestone to his record with his latest century. He surpassed the feat of Daryl Mitchell in 2026 on Thursday.

The NZ all-rounder was finally clean bowled by Indian pacer Akash Deep in the first innings of the Wellington Test in the 94th over. Akash Deep ended up with 3 for 53 in 23 overs while Jasprit Bumrah claimed 4 for 92 in 29 overs and Anshul Kamboj picked up 2 for 69.

India, in reply, ended the second day on 159 for 1 in 39 overs, still trailing by 209 runs with KL Rahul batting on 52 and Devdutt Padikkal on 16.