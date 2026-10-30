WATCH: Glenn Phillips stunning century helps New Zealand post a massive total vs India in 4th T20I

Glenn Phillips' impressive century gives a major boost to New Zealand in the fourth T20I against India. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Glenn Phillips' impressive century vs India in 4th ODI (Image - BLACKCAPS)

IND vs NZ, 4th T20I: Team India is playing the fourth T20I match of the series against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday. New Zealand had batted first in this match and set up a 260-run target.

At the beginning, New Zealand suffered an early blow by getting Tim Seifert back to the pavilion for 3 runs off 5 balls. Mayank Yadav was the bowler who dismissed him. Meanwhile, Finn Allen and Daryl Mitchell scored some important runs for the Blackcaps.

Daryl Mitchell continued to impress everyone with his attacking approach. Daryl Mitchell took 9 balls and scored 24 runs, which included 2 fours and 2 sixes at a strike rate of 266. Meanwhile, Finn Allen scored 31 runs off 17 balls.

After that, star New Zealand batter, who is known for his impressive batting performance and brilliance throughout this series. Glenn Phillips amazed the crowd present at the stadium with his impressive boundaries and incredible batting performance.

Glenn Phillips scored 107 runs off 49 balls. In his knock, he smashed 6 fours and 10 sixes at a strike rate of 218.37. On the other hand, Michael Bracewell also displayed a crucial knock for New Zealand by scoring 65 runs off 25 balls, including 4 fours and 6 sixes at a strike rate of 260.00.

Glenn Phillips goes full throttle to bring up his hundred! And yes, the John Cena theme was right on cue! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 4th T20I, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 30, 2026

Their brilliant batting performance helped New Zealand to put 259 runs on the board for the loss of seven wickets. At the last moment, the Indian bowling lineup made their comeback, dismissing some players.

For the Indian team, Mayank Yadav was the star pacer as he took a three-wicket haul in the four overs. Mayank bowled 4 overs, where he conceded 48 runs. Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Axar Patel also got one wicket each in this game.

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I Playing 11:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher