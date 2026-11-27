WATCH: Gurnoor Brar dismisses Devon Conway for maiden Test wicket in India vs New Zealand 2nd Test

Gurnoor Brar's maiden Test wicket against New Zealand as the Indian pacer dismisses Devon Conway on Day 1 of the second Test in Christchurch. WATCH here...

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Gurnoor Brar celebrates maiden Test wicket (Image: BCCI)

Indian fast bowler Gurnoor Brar made an impressive start to his Test career by picking up his maiden wicket against New Zealand on Friday. The right-arm pacer dismissed opener Devon Conway on the final delivery before lunch on Day 1 of the second Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Brar provided India with an important breakthrough after the New Zealand openers had put together a strong partnership. The debutant’s first Test wicket came after a successful DRS review, giving the visitors some relief in an otherwise challenging opening session.

Read more: Star New Zealand cricketer explains why India sent Kuldeep Yadav home ahead of 2nd Test vs NZ

Gurnoor Brar Gets Maiden Test Wicket, Dismisses Devon Conway

India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first, hoping to make use of the green conditions at Hagley Oval. However, New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway handled the Indian pace attack well during the first session.

The pair put together a 77-run opening partnership and did not allow the Indian bowlers to make an early impact. Conway looked comfortable at the crease and scored 31 runs off 79 deliveries, including four boundaries.

With India searching for a breakthrough, Gurnoor Brar stepped up just before the lunch interval. Bowling from slightly wide of the crease, the debutant delivered a scrambled-seam ball at around 135 kmph. The delivery came back sharply and struck Conway on the back leg, leaving the umpire with a decision to make.

Conway was initially given out LBW, but he decided to review the decision. The replay showed that the ball was hitting the top of leg stump, confirming the on-field call. Brar had his first Test wicket, dismissing the New Zealand opener on the final ball of the session.

WATCH: Gurnoor Brar’s maiden Test wicket against New Zealand:

A breakthrough right at the stroke of lunch! ️ Gurnoor Brar gets his first Test wicket as Devon Conway is trapped in front. Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 2nd Test, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/21lJC7IFRv — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 27, 2026

The wicket was an important moment for India, who had struggled to break the opening stand despite some disciplined bowling from Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep.

Gurnoor Brar Makes Test Debut As India Make Changes

The 27-year-old pacer received his maiden Test cap ahead of the Christchurch match, becoming India’s 321st Test cricketer. Jasprit Bumrah presented him with the cap before the start of play.

Brar replaced Prasidh Krishna in India’s playing XI after impressing during the preceding ODI series against New Zealand, where he finished as the leading wicket-taker with nine wickets.

Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja were also left out of the playing XI for the second Test.

New Zealand Lose Second Wicket After Lunch

New Zealand reached lunch at 77/1, with captain Tom Latham unbeaten on 42. However, India managed another breakthrough in the second session as Akash Deep dismissed Latham for 59.

The New Zealand captain edged a delivery outside off-stump to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, ending his 128-ball stay at the crease.

New Zealand are 110/2 after 41.4 overs, with Henry Nicholls batting on 16 and Rachin Ravindra yet to open his account.