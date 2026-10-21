WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur breaks down in tears after surpassing Smriti Mandhana’s record in 3rd T20I vs Zimbabwe

Former India captain Harmanpreet Kaur top-scored with 91 not out in 3rd T20I match against Zimbabwe at Raipur on Tuesday.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/watch-harmanpreet-kaur-breaks-down-in-tears-after-surpassing-smriti-mandhana-record-in-3rd-t20i-vs-zimbabwe-8537716/ Copy

Indian batter Harmanpreet Kaur in tears after scoring 91 not out vs Zimbabwe in 3rd T20I match. (Source: X)

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 3rd T20: Former India captain Hamanpreet Kaur broke down in tears while speaking to the broadcasters after hammering a match-winning 91 not out in 41 balls to set up India’s 92-run over Zimbabwe to ensure a 3-0 whitewash in the T20I series on Smriti Mandhana’s captaincy debut. Harmanpreet also broke a women’s T20I record held by Smriti Mandhana in India over the course of her knock on Tuesay.

It was veteran India batter batter Harmanpreet Kaur’s first fifty in 2026 after more than 10 matches. Harmanpreet’s last fifty had come in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match against Australia at Lord’s when she had smashed 56 off 38 balls.

Although India had won the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 title and also defended their gold medal at Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan, Harmanpreet Kaur had endured a lead run with the bat. Harmanpreet’s video of her breaking down in tears went viral on social media on Tuesday.

WATCH Harmanpreet Kaur in tears after scoring 91 not out in third T20I match vs Zimbabwe in Raipur HERE…

The body language is saying something… Why does Harmanpreet Kaur look so emotional? With the Smriti Mandhana vs Harmanpreet Kaur captaincy debate brewing, is there more happening behind the scenes than we know? https://t.co/FPxhVfhu8Q — Abhi (@abhim3010) October 20, 2026

“It feels great. Just wanted to enjoy myself, and great that I got some time in the middle and really enjoyed myself on the field,” Harmanpreet Kaur told the host broadcaster during the innings break.

Former India skipper was unable to control her tears in a post-innings chat with the on-air commentators. Former India head coach WV Raman was speaking with Harmanpreet when the latter broke down.

“I just wanted to bat as long as possible, and glad that I was able to do that. I think I should give credit to you also (to WV Raman). The moment we came, you stepped in and you said, ‘Now you do what you want to do’, and that’s what I want to do, and really want to enjoy myself. Thanks for those words,” the 37-year-old Indian batter added.

Harmanpreet added that there is no pressure on her anymore, having resigned as captain. “I don’t think there is any pressure anymore. Now it’s all about going out there and enjoying myself on the field, and that’s exactly what I want to do,” she said.

Harmanpreet Kaur, who smashed 10 fours and five sixes, achieved the highest-score by an Indian batter in WT20I matches in India with her 91 not out. She surpassed new Indian skipper Smriti Mandhana’s 80 against Sri Lanka in 2025.

“After the Asian Games, I got some time in the nets. I really want to thank Himanshu bhaiya (her batting coach), who’s been working really hard on me, and today’s batting was all him.

“I think I hit the (second) ball for four, and that was when I realised it was a good pitch where the ball was coming on nicely to the bat. I gained a lot of confidence from that shot, so I just thought, ‘Let me keep going and see how it goes’,” she said.

Harmanpreet Kaur added that batting for long periods of time was key for her. “Batting is key for me, and I just want to keep working on it and repeating those processes in the nets. I really want to give credit to my batting coach (Himanshu Chawla), Manju bhaiya (Munish Bali), who have been working very hard with me and understand the kind of batting I can do,” she said.

Smriti Mandhana’s Team India will now begin a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe cricket team in Vadodara on Friday.