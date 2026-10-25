WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur smashes her eighth ODI century after three dropped catches in IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2nd ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur scores 126 off 121 balls with 15 fours, her 8th ODI hundred, adds 153-run stand with Deepti Sharma in Vadodara.

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Harmanpreet Kaur smashes her eighth ODI century in IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI (Photo: BCCI Women/X)

Harmanpreet Kaur delivered a superb batting performance in the second ODI against Zimbabwe Women at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara, scoring her eighth ODI century before being dismissed for 126. The former India captain struck 15 boundaries in her 121-ball innings, helping India recover from early setbacks and move into a strong position.

Harmanpreet looked in control for most of her stay at the crease. After India lost wickets early, she steadied the innings and gradually increased the scoring rate. Her partnership with Deepti Sharma proved crucial as the pair added 153 runs for the fifth wicket.

However, Zimbabwe finally managed to break the stand in the 47th over, with Michelle Mavunga dismissing Harmanpreet after the batter had survived three dropped catches.

Vadodara rises to applaud a Harmanpreet Kaur special Updates ▶️ https://t.co/ECnfLgdfi7 #TeamIndia | #INDvZIM | @mflone_ | @ImHarmanpreet https://t.co/YoEXIqHJtz — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 25, 2026

India lose early wickets against Zimbabwe

India Women elected to bat first but suffered an early blow when captain Smriti Mandhana was dismissed for a duck. Shafali Verma also did not contribute much as she made only 8 runs.

Then came Pratika Rawal to the rescue with a composed knock of 61 runs off 67 balls, featuring four fours and two sixes. She joined Harmanpreet to rebuild the innings and got India past the early wickets.

Pratika eventually departed for 61, while Tejal Hasabnis managed only 3 runs. Her exit left India at 148 for 4 and they needed a solid partnership to stay in the game.

Harmanpreet, Deepti help India get back on track

Harmanpreet and Deepti Sharma batted well together and stitched a good partnership as they batted carefully but also hit the big shots at the right times. Harmanpreet brought up her eighth ODI hundred and continued to find gaps in the field, while Deepti played an attacking supporting role.

Deepti was batting confidently and moved towards a century of her own. She had reached 92 not out off 76 balls, with 13 fours, when Harmanpreet’s innings came to an end.

India crossed the 300-run mark after 46 overs, reaching 300/4. The partnership had put the hosts in a commanding position after the early setbacks.

Michelle Mavunga ends Harmanpreet’s stay

Zimbabwe finally found a breakthrough when Michelle Mavunga dismissed Harmanpreet in the 47th over. Bowling a slower, fuller delivery, Mavunga tempted the batter into attempting a big shot down the ground.

Harmanpreet struck the ball off the bottom half of her bat, sending it towards long-off, where substitute fielder Kudzai Chigora completed the catch. After three earlier dropped chances, Zimbabwe finally held on to an opportunity to remove the set batter.

Harmanpreet walked back for 126 off 121 balls, having struck 15 fours. India were 301/5 after 46.2 overs, with Deepti still at the crease as the hosts looked to finish their innings strongly.