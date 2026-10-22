WATCH: Harry Brook breaks Shubman Gill’s record of fastest-ever double century in ODIs

England captain Harry Brook scores 202 off 116 balls vs Sri Lanka, breaks Shubman Gill's fastest ODI double century record, first Englishman to hit 200.

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Harry Brook creates history with 202, breaks Shubman Gill's fastest double century record (Photo: X)

England captain Harry Brook produced a stunning batting performance against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi on Thursday, scoring 202 runs to create history in ODI cricket. He became the first English batter to score a double century in the 50-over format and reached the milestone faster than anyone else in the history of the game.

Brook’s brilliant innings helped England post 429/4, their highest ODI total in Pakistan and the highest score ever recorded at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. He also surpassed Ben Stokes’ previous best of 182 to register the highest individual ODI score by an England batter.

Harry Brook goes past Shubman Gill’s record

Brook reached his double century in just 114 balls, breaking the previous record held by India’s Shubman Gill, who had taken 117 balls to achieve the feat against West Indies earlier this year.

Fastest Double Hundred By Harry Brook

#harrybrook #engvssl #Cricket #foryou https://t.co/IH55AtPrT7 — Tanjirul Islam Imon (@TanjirulII28) October 22, 2026

The England skipper finished with 202 off 116 deliveries, hitting 21 fours and 10 sixes. He was dismissed off the final ball of the innings after delivering one of the most memorable knocks of his career.

Brook initially took some time to settle after England lost their openers. However, once he got comfortable at the crease, he began finding the boundaries regularly and put the Sri Lankan bowlers under pressure.

Brook scores second hundred in just 39 balls

Brook brought up his century off 75 balls before raising his scoring rate even further. His second hundred came off a mere 39 deliveries and he achieved the 200 run mark in record time.

He received valuable support from Joe Root, who scored 69 runs, as the pair built an important partnership. Brook later joined forces with Will Jacks, and their quick scoring helped England move past the 400-run mark.

His ability to accelerate after reaching three figures proved decisive in taking England to a massive total.

England Cricket highlights Brook’s historic feat

The England Cricket official account highlighted the scale of Brook’s achievement with a post celebrating the records he had broken.

Just take a moment to read these stats… Highest ODI score for England ✅

First ODI double-century for England ✅

Fastest double-century in ODI cricket ✅

Second hundred off just 39 balls ✅

The highest ODI score at Rawalpindi ✅

First English player to score an ODI century in Rawalpindi ✅ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 22, 2026

Brook also became only the second non-opener in men’s ODI history to score a double century, after Australia’s Glenn Maxwell. He also made history as the first England player to score an ODI century at Rawalpindi.

England post 429/4 against Sri Lanka

England ended their innings at 429/4, leaving Sri Lanka with a difficult target in the tri-series match. Brook’s knock was the main highlight of the innings, combining powerful hitting with a remarkable scoring rate.

The England captain’s 202 off 116 balls not only broke Gill’s fastest-double-century record but also gave English cricket its first ODI double centurion. His performance added another major milestone to his career and put England in a strong position in the contest.