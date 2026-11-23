WATCH: Harshit Rana gets into heated exchange after getting dismissed for duck vs Pakistan A in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match

Tilak Varma's India A team lost by 48 runs to arch-rivals Pakistan A in their Group B match of ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 in Doha on Sunday.

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Harshit Rana (right) had an aggressive exchange in India A vs Pakistan A match in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match. (Source: X)

India A v Pakistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: India vs Pakistan contests are always explosive on the cricket field – whether it is senior team, U19 side or ‘A’ teams in action. Just days after India U19 team’s aggressive celebration after winning the U19 Asia Cup 2026 went viral earlier this month, similar heated exchanges were witnessed in ACC men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 between India A and Pakistan A in Doha on Sunday. While Tilak Varma’s star-studded India ‘A’ were humbled by 48 runs in their Group A, the clash wasn’t without its share of action with Harshit Rana getting into a heated exchange.

The Kolkata Knight Riders pacer, who had claimed 4 wickets in the opening game of the tournament against Nepal, was dismissed for a duck by Mohammad Imran and was given a massive send-off by the Pakistan A team as he was walking off. In the first innings, Harshit had got into some aggressive conversations with Pakistan cricketers like Sufyan Moqim which spilled over into the second innings.

As Rana was walking off the field, Moqim was seen sharing some words with Rana and had to be held back by his teammates. Even India A skipper batting at the other end was seen having a conversation with the Pakistan A team after Rana’s dismissal.

WATCH Harshit Rana’s heated exchange after getting dismissed vs Pakistan A in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match HERE…

Harshit Rana’s emotions say everything. No words, just heartbreak. https://t.co/yz4HzYPq9c — VARAHA WARRIOR (@VarahaWarrior) November 22, 2026

Before the Rana incident, Shahbaz Ahmed faced a dot ball from Pakistani pacer Ali at the beginning of the 44th over while bowling from over the wicket. Tilak Varma, a non-striker, was on the same side though as Raza bowled from over the wicket. The umpire recognised this after the first ball was bowled and declared it a dead ball.

The on-field umpire and the Pakistani team, led by captain Abdul Samad, had another long conversation about the ruling. While Raza ended up with 3 for 56 in 10 overs, Shahbaz scored an impressive 56 off 49 balls with 4 sixes and 1 fours.

HUGE DRAMA Ali Raza appeared to bowl from the wrong side. A huge tension broke between Tilak, Raza, Daniyal, Samad and the umpire. Pakistan did not want to rebowl the delivery since it was a dot. Chaotic scenes! https://t.co/xm07xS87Ep — PCT GEO News (@PakistanCrnrj) November 22, 2026

Tilak Varma’s slow innings under scanner

India went on to lose their Group B match by 48 runs on Sunday. Pakistan batters Maaz Sadaqat (59), Hasan Nawaz (79) and Farhan Yousaf (56) scored fifties in their total of 313 in 49.2 overs after batting first.

In spite of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s early dismissal for 11, his opening partner Abhishek Sharma got India A off to a blazing start with 70 off 42 balls with 6 sixes and 6 fours. But Tilak Varma failed to find any momentum in his innings.

The India A skipper scored his second successive hundred in the tournament, but his knock against Pakistan came off 149 balls with 1 six and 7 fours. Chasing over six-runs-per-over from the outset, the skipper’s batting strike-rate of 67.11 came under the scanner after India’s loss.

After Abhishek Sharma’s dismissal, the Indian side slipped to 129 for 6 in 25.3 overs before a 112-run stand for the 7th wicket between Tilak Varma and Shahbaz Ahmed revived them before three wickets fell for 3 runs with India needing 73 runs to win in the last 7 overs.

Indians will now take on UAE in their final Group B match on Tuesday and win will book their place in the semifinals of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026.