WATCH: Harshit Rana strikes early against UAE in must-win match of ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

India A pacers Harshit Rana and Arshad Khan claimed two early wickets in their ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match against UAE in Doha on Tuesday.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/watch-harshit-rana-strikes-early-against-uae-in-must-win-match-of-acc-asia-cup-rising-stars-2026-8547586/ Copy

India A pacer Harshit Rana. (Photo: IANS)

India A vs UAE Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Tilak Varma’s India A got off to a dream start in their must-win Group B match of ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 against United Arab Emirates at the University of Doha for Science and Technology ground on Tuesday. After UAE won the toss and elected to bat first, Harshit Rana struck early by sending back opener Aryansh Sharma.

Harshit, who had a forgettable outing in the last match against Pakistan A after conceding 77 runs for 2 wickets and got dismissed for a duck, struck in the opening over of the match on Tuesday. The Kolkata Knight Riders pacer drew an edge of Aryansh Sharma for wicketkeeper Kumar Kushagra to take the catch behind the stumps as UAE lost their opening wicket for 2.

WATCH Harshit Rana dismiss Aryansh Sharma of UAE in ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match HERE…

Some early movement, and Harshit Rana draws first blood for India! Watch India A vs UAE in the #DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStarsMens2026, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #INDvUAE https://t.co/rkd1IbqmZG — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 24, 2026

The Delhi pacer, who was retained for Rs 4 crore by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan co-owned Kolkata Knight Riders head of IPL 2027 season, is making a comeback into competitive cricket for the first time since July this year. Harshit Rana had also missed the IPL 2026 season after undergoing a knee surgery.

Before the game against UAE, Harshit Rana has claimed 69 wickets in 37 List A matches at an average of just 23.24. In the earlier Group B match against Nepal last week, Harshit Rana had picked up 4 for 16 as India A bundled out the minnows for 26 to post a massive 306-run win.

India A are coming into this clash against UAE after a disappointing 48-run loss to arch-rivals Pakistan A on Sunday.

Arshad Khan claims second wicket

Gujarat Titans all-rounder and left-arm pacer Arshad Khan came into the India A side for the first match of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 editions. Arshad, who replaced Prince Yadav, had immediate success as he dismissed the other UAE opener Ansh Tandon cheaply.

Arshad forced Tandon to edge where Abhishek Sharma snapped up the catch at a wide slip position to be dismissed for 8 as UAE lost their second wicket for 20 runs in the 6th over.

The 28-year-old all-rounder, who was retained for Rs 1.3 crore by Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2027, has played in only 13 List A matches before this match and claimed 20 wickets at an average of 23.55.

In the ‘ODI’ matches against Australia A earlier this year, Arshad Khan had claimed 5 wickets in 2 matches in Puducherry earlier this year.

Apart from Arshad, Prabhsimran Singh and Harsh Dubey were the changes made in the Indian side which lost to Pakistan A – replacing Vipraj Nigam and struggling Ayush Badoni.

India A vs UAE ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Playing 11

India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Tilak Varma (c), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harsh Dubey, Harshit Rana, Arshad Khan

UAE: Aryansh Sharma, Ansh Tandon, Harpreet Singh, Muhammad Shahdad, Aftab Alam (wk), Basil Hameed (c), Ethan D’Souza, Uddish Suri, Ibrar Ahmad, Simranjeet Singh, Zahid Ali