WATCH: Heartbreak for star player from MI in Duleep Trophy 2026 Final, falls one short of 2nd successive hundred

Tilak Varma's South Zone have conceded a massive 372-run lead to East Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2026 final at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

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South Zone captain Tilak Varma en route to scoring 99 in Duleep Trophy 2026 final vs East Zone. (Photo: IANS)

East Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: South Zone captain Tilak Varma was virtually the lone batter to put up a semblance of a fight in the Duleep Trophy 2026 final against South Zone at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. On Day 4 of the final on Wednesday, Tilak Varma fell heartbreakingly one run short of his second successive hundred in the tournament as South Zone were bundled out for 336 in reply to East Zone’s 708 and conceded a massive lead of 372 runs.

East Zone captain Ishan Kishan decided not to enforce the follow-on with the contest virtually in the bag for the side. Tilak, who was retained for Rs 8 crore by Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians, put up a lone fight before falling for a tame return catch to off-spinner Mohammad Kounain Quaraishi for 99 off 211 balls with 9 fours.

WATCH South Zone captain Tilak Varma dismissed for 99 on Day 4 of Duleep Trophy 2026 final HERE…

South Zone are 336 all out. East Zone take a lead of 372 runs in the first innings! Kounain Quraishi takes the final wicket as Captain Tilak Varma misses out on his century by one run. The South Zone captain is being appreciated by the East Zone players as he walks off … pic.twitter.com/IizgxUK8K4 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 9, 2026

Tilak’s dismissal was the final one of the South Zone innings in the second session of Day 4. The Mumbai Indians star was the ‘Player of the Match’ in the Duleep Trophy 2026 semifinal against North Zone last week with scores of 116 not out and 51 not out.

Beginning Day 4 at 242 for 6, South Zone’s 7th wicket partnership of Tilak Varma and Chama Milind extended their stand to 78 runs before left-arm spinner Shikhar Mohan struck. Milind was aggressive in his knock of 43 off 68 balls with 7 fours before he fell to a sharp catch by East Zone’s Sudip Kumar Gharami.

Soon after South Zone lost their 8th wicket with Tripurana Vijay run-out after a terrible mix-up with his captain Tilak Varma. Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj couldn’t last long either as he was trapped in front by Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar for 1.

East Zone’s Mukesh Kumar was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 3/62 while Mohammed Shami, Quraishi and Shikhar Mohan picked up a couple of wickets each. In the second innings, East Zone lost a couple of early wickets with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi departing for only 8.

The 15-year-old opener was stumped by Tripurana Vijay after his opening partner Abhimanyu Easwaran was dismissed by Siraj for 3 in 13 balls. Ishan Kishan, who had scored 270 in the first innings, joined Shikhar Mohan in the middle as East Zone extended their lead past 400-run mark.

Tilak Varma will now shift his attention to the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan beginning in New Delhi on Sunday, where he will be vice-captain of the side.