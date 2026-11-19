WATCH: Henry Nicholls equals Kane Williamson record at Basin Reserve, leads NZ fight back with Glenn Phillips on Day 1

New Zealand batter Henry Nicholls scored his 12th century to help his side recover from 70 for 5 on Day 1 of 1st Test vs India at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/watch-henry-nicholls-equals-kane-williamson-record-at-basin-reserve-leads-nz-fight-back-with-glenn-phillips-on-day-1-8546184/ Copy

New Zealand's Henry Nicholls celebrates after completing a century on Day 1 of 1st Test vs India at Wellington. (Source: X)

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecard Commentary Schedule New Zealand 243/5 (82.0) Run Rate: (Current: 2.96) Last Wicket: Tom Blundell (W) c Shubman Gill b Jasprit Bumrah 5 (22) - 70/5 in 28.2 Over Glenn Phillips 94 * (182) 13x4, 0x6 Henry Nicholls 113 (221) 14x4, 0x6 Anshul Kamboj (18-4-57-1) * Jasprit Bumrah (17-5-52-3)

IND vs NZ 2026 1st Test: Team India started off the opening day of the 1st Test brilliantly but it was New Zealand who went into stumps as the more satisfied team thanks to a 173-run unbeaten stand for the sixth wicket between Henry Nicholls and all-rounder Glenn Phillips at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday. Nicholls notched up his 12th Test century off 188 balls while Phillips ended the day on 94 as Black Caps went to stumps at 243 for 5 in 82 overs of play on the first day.

It was a remarkable recovery for the home side, who had slipped to 70 for 5 by the second session of Day 1 with Jasprit Bumrah the wrecker-in-chief with three wickets and Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep claiming the other two wickets to fall. But Nicholls stood firm on his favourite home ground of Basin Reserve, where he has now scored 5 out of his 12 Test tons.

With his 5th Test ton in Wellington, Nicholls also equaled the record of Kane Williamson as well as Kiwi legend Martin Crowe – who had scored five centuries at this venue. Williamson and Ross Taylor hold the record of scoring most centuries at a single venue in New Zealand, scoring 7 and 6 tons respectively at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

WATCH Henry Nicholls complete a century on Day 1 of 1st Test vs India HERE…

Henry Nicholls brings up a sensational hundred when New Zealand needed it most! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/2AxoMVWUFS — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 19, 2026

Nicholls ended the opening day on 113 off 221 balls with 14 balls while Phillips batted out 182 deliveries and piled up 13 boundaries. Nicholls also benefitted from butter-fingered Devdutt Padikkal, who dropped an easy catch when he was batting on 102 off the bowling of Prasidh Krishna in the 74th over of the game.

“I was having a bit of banter with the groundsman. He was saying it’s his first time, first year here and he said that the first game or the second game, I scored the first hundred here. So he said this morning, he said, ‘oh, it’d be great if you could be the first. And I said, oh, before the toss, I said, oh yeah, maybe tomorrow or later on’. But it’s a special place to play. I think anyone who’s a cricket fan or plays cricket loves playing at the Basin and that’s certainly, for me, is a traditional ground and it’s a lot of history here,” Nicholls said after the day’s play.

Jasprit Bumrah does early damage

Before the 1st Test in Wellington, Bumrah had the worst record in Test cricket against New Zealand with an average of 45.44 in Tests and on New Zealand soil it was 31.66. But the Mumbai Indians pacer, who was making a comeback into Test cricket after missing the two-match series against Sri Lanka earlier this year, made immediate impact by dismissing New Zealand skipper Tom Latham for a duck off the third ball after Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first.

He came back later in the opening session to dismiss Daryl Mitchell for 1, caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal at short-leg and then claimed his third wicket by getting wicketkeeper Tom Blundell to edge to captain Gill at first slip to reduce the home team to 70 for 5.

In between, Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep dismissed Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra for 4 and 15 respectively. But Phillips carried on his form from white-ball cricket to smash a brilliant 50 off 73 balls with 9 fours while surviving a close leg-before call off Bumrah even with Gill left arguing with the umpires.

Indians will now be hoping for a better show and some luck with the second new ball in the opening session of the second day to restrict the Kiwis to a modest total in the first innings on Friday.