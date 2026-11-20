WATCH: Akash Deep’s 137 kmph delivery destroys Glenn Phillips’ stumps, New Zealand batter acknowledges it

Akash Deep produced a stunning delivery to dismiss Glenn Phillips for 118 in the first IND vs NZ Test in Wellington. Watch the Indian pacer's brilliant ball and the New Zealand batter's reaction.

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Akash Deep dismiss Glenn Phillips for 118 in Wellington Test (Image: X)

India pacer Akash Deep produced one of the best deliveries of the first Test against New Zealand to end Glenn Phillips’ brilliant innings in Wellington on Friday. The right-arm fast bowler beat the New Zealand batter with late movement and sent his stumps flying at the Basin Reserve.

Phillips had played a crucial role in New Zealand’s recovery after the hosts lost five wickets for just 70 runs on the opening day. Along with Henry Nicholls, he put together a massive 216-run partnership for the sixth wicket, taking the pressure off the Indian bowling attack.

However, Akash Deep finally broke the stand with a delivery that left Phillips with very little chance of defending his wicket. The New Zealand batter also acknowledged the quality of the ball by nodding his head while walking back to the pavilion.

Akash Deep Produces A Beauty To Dismiss Glenn Phillips

The dismissal came on the final delivery of the 94th over. Akash Deep bowled at around 137 kmph and landed the ball on a good length outside the off stump.

The delivery initially angled towards Phillips before moving away sharply after pitching. The right-hander tried to play it along the line, but the late movement took the ball past his bat and sent it crashing into the stumps.

Phillips could only watch as the bails flew off. He appeared to acknowledge the quality of the delivery with a nod before making his way back to the dressing room.

The moment also highlighted Akash Deep’s planning. The Indian pacer had bowled several deliveries with a similar release point and length during the over. But he got the final ball to move away off the surface, catching Phillips on the wrong foot.

Nothing Phillips could do about that one! ‍ Akash Deep produces an absolute beauty to knock over Glenn Phillips for 118. Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/12l1EVcxFu — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 19, 2026

Glenn Phillips Scores Century In Important Partnership With Nicholls

Phillips was in excellent touch throughout his innings and reached his century from 193 balls. He eventually departed for 118 off 216 deliveries, hitting 14 boundaries.

His partnership with Nicholls proved vital for New Zealand after India’s fast bowlers had made an impressive start on Day 1. The partnership not only stopped the rot but also allowed the hosts to take charge of the game.

Nicholls continued his strong run and remained at the crease after Phillips’ dismissal. At the time of the breakthrough New Zealand were 286/6 as Akash Deep gave India a much needed wicket.

The visitors had earlier relied on Jasprit Bumrah’s three wickets to put the hosts under pressure. Akash Deep’s breakthrough ended a long wait for India and gave the team an opportunity to attack New Zealand’s lower order.

Phillips’ dismissal was a reminder of the impact a quality delivery can have, even against a batter who has spent several hours at the crease.

New Zealand were bowled out for 368 runs in 121 overs in their first innings. Henry Nicholls remained unbeaten on 175, while Glenn Phillips scored 118 and Nathan Smith contributed 14.

India’s first innings is now underway, with the visitors beginning their reply to New Zealand’s total of 368 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.