WATCH: India A vice-captain Devdutt Padikkal takes stunning catch as Ruturaj Gaikwad’s side bowl out Australia A on 275

Devdutt Padikkal produced a stunning diving catch at slip to dismiss Josh Philippe during India A’s first unofficial ODI against Australia A in Puducherry.

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Devdutt Padikkal takes stunning catch to dismiss Josh Philippe in India A vs Australia A match. (Photo: IANS)

Devdutt Padikkal produced a stunning moment on the field as India A bowled out Australia A for 274 in the first unofficial ODI at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground on Tuesday.

The India A vice-captain showed excellent athletic ability at slip to dismiss Josh Philippe early in the innings. His diving catch with both hand came at a crucial stage and helped India A put the pressure on Australia A.

Devdutt Padikkal pulls off stunning catch

Australia A won the toss and decided to bat first. The visitors made a quick start but soon lost wickets as India A’s bowlers began to find their rhythm.

In the fifth over, Arshad Khan bowled one across Josh Philippe. The Australia A wicketkeeper-batter went for the drive but managed only a thick outside edge.

Padikkal, positioned at slip, reacted quickly. He threw himself to his right and completed a full-stretch catch to send Philippe back to the pavilion.

The third umpire checked the effort and confirmed that Padikkal had taken the catch cleanly.

RCB later shared a video of the stunning effort on social media with the caption: “Is that a bird? Is that a plane? Nah, that’s Vice-Captain DDP taking off.”

Is that a bird? Is that a plane? Nah, that’s – taking off. https://t.co/ZpgNPbrFws — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) October 6, 2026

The wicket left Australia A in trouble at 30 for 3.

Nathan McSweeney leads Australia A fightback

Australia A, however, did not allow the early setbacks to decide the innings. Nathan McSweeney took charge and played a patient knock to bring his team back into the contest.

McSweeney scored 123 off 135 balls and hit 13 boundaries. He received excellent support from captain Will Sutherland, who made a quick 77 off 68 deliveries, including four sixes.

The pair added 141 runs for the sixth wicket. Their partnership became even more important as Australia A had slipped to 87 for 5 earlier in the innings.

The strong recovery helped the visitors reach 274 before being bowled out.

Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur lead India A attack

India A’s bowlers shared the wickets as they completed a strong effort with the ball.

Suryansh Shedge was the leading wicket-taker with four wickets, while Yash Thakur claimed three. Thakur also picked up early wickets before dismissing McSweeney after his century.

Arshad Khan and Nishant Sindhu picked up one wicket each as Australia A were bowled out in 48.2 overs.

India A begin 275-run chase

India A now have 275 runs to win the first unofficial ODI. Padikkal’s stunning catch gave the hosts an early advantage, while the bowlers ensured Australia A could not finish with a bigger total.

The India A batting line-up will now look to complete the chase and take an early lead in the series under the lights in Puducherry.