WATCH: ‘Is he crying?’, Murali Kartik’s explosive rant after Mohammed Siraj’s second Test snub in Christchurch

Murali Kartik lost his cool on live TV and asked, 'Is he crying?' after Mohammed Siraj was dropped again for the IND vs NZ 2nd Test in Christchurch. Watch the viral moment

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Mohammed Siraj was dropped again for the 2nd Test in Christchurch, his second snub in a row in the series. (Screengrab: Sony Liv/X)

Mohammed Siraj dropped: The fast bowler was left out once again and this time the camera caught everything. Mohammed Siraj was not picked for the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. As soon as the playing XI was announced, the broadcast camera went to Siraj. He was seen walking around the ground with sunglasses on. That one visual started a big debate on live TV. Everyone wanted to know if Siraj was hiding his tears. Former India spinner Murali Kartik did not hold back and questioned the team management in a strong way on Sony Sports.

India captain Shubman Gill won the toss at Hagley Oval and decided to bowl first. India made only one change in the team. Young pacer Gurnoor Brar got his Test debut in place of Prasidh Krishna. But Siraj was ignored once again. This was his second snub in a row in this series. He was also not picked for the first Test in Wellington, which ended in a draw.

What Did Murali Kartik Say On Live TV?

When Siraj’s visuals came on screen, Murali Kartik was on the Extraaa Innings panel with Ajinkya Rahane. Kartik looked at Siraj and asked a question that went viral in no time.

“Is he crying? Because he is an emotional person. Some people are fine even when they are dropped, but some really want to play. They don’t care if they have pain in their feet or a headache; they will give it everything. Siraj is like that,” Kartik said.

Kartik said Siraj is not a player who gives up easily. He is a player who wants to play in every match, even if he is tired or in pain. That is why being dropped again and again has hurt him badly.

Why Murali Kartik Slammed Team Management?

Kartik did not stop there. He asked a direct question to the selectors and team management. If Siraj is not in form, then why was he picked for the tour at all?

“Sometimes you hide the hurt you are feeling because he was dropped even in the ODIs. Even against the West Indies, he played only as an afterthought. This hurts a player. Why even pick him in the squad and take him to New Zealand if you feel his form isn’t good or if he isn’t bowling well in the nets?” he added.

Kartik pointed out that Siraj was also benched in the ODI series against New Zealand. He played only one ODI and took two wickets. Against West Indies at home, he got a chance only in the last match. For a senior bowler, this kind of treatment is very painful.

WATCH VIDEO HERE…

No Siraj in the XI again! Our #ExtraaaInnings panel isn’t mincing words about his omission. Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 2nd Test, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/MGpL4RReX6 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 26, 2026

Mohammed Siraj’s Numbers Make Snub More Shocking

What makes this whole issue bigger is Siraj’s record. He is India’s leading wicket-taker in the current World Test Championship cycle. He has taken 43 wickets in 11 matches. Since his Test debut in 2020 at Melbourne, he has taken 144 wickets in 48 Tests. All his five 5-wicket hauls have come outside India.

India will have to win this Christchurch Test to keep their World Test Championship final hopes alive. For Siraj, this tour has become a big test of his patience. He is emotional, he is hurt, but his fighting spirit is known to everyone. Fans are now waiting to see when he will get his next chance.