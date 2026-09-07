WATCH: Ishan Kishan creates HISTORY in Duleep Trophy 2026 final, becomes 5th batter and 1st since Yashasvi Jaiswal to…

East Zone captain Ishan Kishan completed his 250 in 300 balls with seven sixes on Day 2 of the Duleep Trophy 2026 final at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

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East Zone captain Ishan Kishan en route to scoring 250 in Duleep Trophy 2026 final. (Photo: PTI)

East Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: East Zone captain Ishan Kishan created a piece of history on Day 2 of the Duleep Trophy 2026 final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday. Kishan bought up his 200 off 270 balls with 26 fours and 2 sixes and became only the fifth batter ever in the history of the tournament to achieve this feat in the Duleep Trophy 2026 final.

The batters to achieve this rare feat are Raman Lamba (320 against West Zone in the 1987-88 season), Anshuman Gaekwad (216 against North Zone in the 1987-88 season), Cheteshwar Pujara (256 not out against India Red in 2016-17) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (209 against South Zone in the 2022-23 season). Kishan has already marched along to 240 in 290 balls with six sixes and 27 fours and is now track to becoming just the third batter ever to score a triple century in Duleep Trophy after Raman Lamba (320) and Gagan Khoda (300 not out).

WATCH Ishan Kishan bring up his double century in Duleep Trophy 2026 final HERE…

An innings of pure class Watch snippets of Ishan Kishan’s fantastic double century so far Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/KQf5Km69nk#DuleepTrophy | #SZvEZ | @ishankishan51 pic.twitter.com/jOndIaA5Uo — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 7, 2026

Kishan, who was retained for Rs. 11.25 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2026, completed his 4000 runs in first-class cricket in 67th match with his 10th century. Thanks to Kishan’s double ton, East Zone marched past 600 in the first innings and are hoping to win the Duleep Trophy title for the first time after 13 years.

Ishan Kishan hits fifth fifty in 30 balls

The 28-year-old began his innings watchfully – reaching his 50 in 71 balls before taking only 51 more deliveries to complete his century on the opening day of the Duleep Trophy final. Once he completed his double century, the East Zone skipper put on a big-hitting show – hammering 5 more sixes on his way to 250. He took only 30 more deliveries to go from 200 to 250 off a mere 300 balls with 7 sixes and 27 fours.

Coming into bat at 147 for 3 in the first innings on Sunday, Kishan put on 94 runs for the fourth wicket with Shikhar Mohan, who was dismissed for 85 off 120 balls with 9 fours. He then put on a massive partnership of 230 runs for 5th wicket with Jharkhand teammate Kumar Kushagra, who notched up his 6th first-class ton before being dismissed for 101 off 132 balls with five sixes and 8 fours.

Kishan then put on another century partnership for the sixth wicket in the second session of play on Day 2 with Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Anukul Roy. East Zone were 611 for 5 in 130 overs with Ishan Kishan batting on 250 and Anukul Roy on 40 off 86 balls.