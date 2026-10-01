WATCH: Jammu & Kashmir star Umar Nazir strikes twice, dismisses Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant in Irani Cup 2026

Irani Cup 2026: Jammu & Kashmir bowled out Rest of India for 237 before Umar Nazir and Akash Deep struck twice in a rain of wickets on Day 1. Read the complete story for more details.

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Umar Nazir celebrates after dismissing Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant during the Irani Cup 2026. (Photo: PTI)

Irani Cup 2026: Jammu & Kashmir made the most of a green pitch as they bowled out the Rest of India for 237 on the opening day of the 2026/27 Irani Cup at the Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium on Thursday. However, the hosts also lost two wickets before stumps, leaving the match evenly placed after an action-packed day of red-ball cricket.

J&K captain Paras Dogra opted to bowl first after winning the toss, and his decision quickly paid off. The surface had a thick covering of grass and there was plenty of movement for the fast bowlers.

J&K pacers put Rest of India under pressure

Sunil Kumar led the J&K attack with three wickets for 36 runs, while Lone Nasir Muzaffar also picked up three wickets for 59. Umar Nazir Mir chipped in with two wickets as the home side kept taking wickets at regular intervals.

Rest of India lost Sanat Sangwan for just four runs early in the innings, with Sunil getting the opener caught behind. Nasir then sent Sudip Kumar Gharami back for two, leaving the visitors in early trouble.

Shikhar Mohan and Sarfaraz Khan steadied the innings with a 76-run partnership. Mohan looked confident during his 60 off 118 balls, hitting nine fours and a six. Sarfaraz also played patiently and scored 45 off 97 deliveries, finding the boundary five times.

Five wickets fall for 22 runs

Rest of India appeared to be in control at 108/2, but J&K completely changed the game in the afternoon session. Nasir dismissed Mohan soon after lunch after forcing him into a loose shot outside off stump.

Sarfaraz was then caught down the leg side off Nazir, who struck again soon after to remove captain Rishabh Pant for 10. The wickets continued to fall, and Rest of India went from 108/2 to 155/7, losing five wickets for only 22 runs.

The BIG breakthroughs Umar Nazir strikes twice with wickets of Sarfaraz Khan & Rishabh Pant Updates ▶️ https://t.co/yLmHBGjsCe#IraniCup | @mflone_ pic.twitter.com/BoSKI84hs7 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) October 1, 2026

Ravichandran Smaran then produced a valuable counter-attacking innings to give the visitors some respectability. He scored 68 off 83 balls, hitting eight fours and a six.

Smaran added 39 runs with Akash Deep, who made 22, before putting on another 43 with Mukesh Choudhary. His effort helped Rest of India cross the 200-run mark before they were bowled out for 237 in 68.1 overs.

Rest of India strike twice before stumps

J&K’s reply got off to a shaky start in the final session. Mukesh Choudhary dismissed Shubham Pundir for one after a successful DRS review, giving Rest of India an early breakthrough.

Umar Nazir Mir, who came in as a nightwatchman, survived only nine balls. Akash Deep got a sharp bouncer to take the edge, with Rishabh Pant completing the catch just before the close of play.

At stumps, J&K were 21/2 after seven overs, with Qamran Iqbal unbeaten on 12 and Shubham Khajuria yet to open his account. The hosts still trail Rest of India by 216 runs, setting up an intriguing second day in the Irani Cup.