WATCH: Star player bought for Rs 7 crore in IPL delivers brilliant 3-wicket spell in CPL 2026

Jason Holder produced a stunning three-wicket spell in the CPL, but Quinton de Kock’s unbeaten 44 helped Barbados Tridents seal a four-wicket win.

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Jason Holder’s three-wicket burst goes in vain as Barbados Tridents win. (Photo: IANS)

West Indies star all-rounder Jason Holder produced a sensational start with the ball in the Caribbean Premier League 2026 match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Barbados Tridents. Holder, who was bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 7 crore in IPL 2026, took two wickets in the very first over of the second innings.

SKNP had posted a modest total of 118 runs and were defending the low score. Holder took the new ball and immediately put Barbados Tridents under pressure, reducing them to 4 for 2 inside the opening over and giving his side a real chance.

Jason Holder delivers brilliant new-ball spell

On the third ball of the innings, Holder bowled a perfect outswinger. Brandon King edged the delivery, and the wicketkeeper completed an easy catch.

A few balls later, Holder was hit for a boundary, but he responded strongly. He produced another sharp outswinger that bounced extra and dismissed Rivaldo Clarke. The keeper dived to his right and took a stunning catch to complete Holder’s double strike.

Holder did not stop there. In the fifth over, he claimed his third wicket by removing Zachary Carter for 13.

The former West Indies captain finished with excellent figures of 3 for 31 from his four overs. However, his impressive spell was not enough to earn the Patriots a victory.

Barbados Tridents fight back in low-scoring chase

Chasing 119, Barbados Tridents had to recover from the early setbacks. Quinton de Kock played a crucial role and held the innings together as wickets fell around him.

The South African wicketkeeper-batter remained unbeaten on 44 and guided the Tridents through a tense chase. He found support from the middle order as Barbados kept themselves within touching distance of victory.

The Patriots had reduced the Tridents to 4 for 2 early in the innings, but the visitors refused to panic and gradually took control of the chase.

Quinton de Kock guides Tridents win

De Kock played the key innings for Barbados, remaining unbeaten on 44 as his side completed the chase.

The Tridents eventually reached 120 for 6, winning the match by four wickets with 12 balls remaining. The result meant Holder’s three-wicket spell went in vain as Barbados held their nerve in a low-scoring contest.

Jason Holder’s effort goes in vain

Holder’s early double strike gave the Patriots a strong start and his third wicket kept Barbados under pressure throughout the chase. His final figures of 3/31 were among the standout individual performances of the match.

However, the Patriots could not defend 118 as de Kock’s unbeaten 44 helped Barbados Tridents complete a four-wicket victory.

The win capped a tense CPL contest in which Barbados recovered from a difficult start to chase down the target with two overs to spare.