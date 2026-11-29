WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah dismisses Tom Latham for 3rd time in series, ends 292-ball wicket drought

Jasprit Bumrah ended his 292-ball wait for a Test wicket by dismissing Tom Latham for the third time in the series as New Zealand reached 36/1 at tea on Day 3.

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Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after dismissing New Zealand captain Tom Latham. (Photo: BCCI)

Jasprit Bumrah finally made a breakthrough for India on Day 3 of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch, dismissing home captain Tom Latham in the hosts’ second innings. The Indian pace spearhead ended a long wait for a Test wicket when Latham chopped a delivery onto his stumps in the seventh over.

It was also the third time Bumrah had dismissed Latham in the ongoing two-match series, giving India an important breakthrough after New Zealand had built a first-innings lead of 110 runs. At tea, the hosts were 36/1 in nine overs, stretching their overall lead to 146 runs at Hagley Oval.

Read more: Mohammed Siraj overlooked again as Prasidh Krishna replaces Akash Deep in Christchurch Test

Bumrah Ends 292-Ball Wait For A Test Wicket

Bumrah had to wait patiently for his first wicket of the innings. New Zealand’s openers started positively, with Devon Conway finding boundaries against the Indian pacers. Tom Latham also looked comfortable early on, hitting Anshul Kamboj for boundaries.

However, Bumrah struck in the seventh over when Latham attempted to play a short-of-length delivery outside off stump. The ball took the inside edge and crashed into the stumps, sending the New Zealand skipper back to the pavilion for eight runs.

WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah cleans up Tom Latham

Long Time Coming for Boom! Jasprit Bumrah gets the better of Tom Latham, who chops one back onto his stumps. Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 3, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZVIND https://t.co/LvQmy2Xrdm — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 29, 2026

The dismissal ended Bumrah’s wait of 292 balls for a Test wicket, the longest wicketless period of his Test career. Latham’s wicket also gave India some hope of putting pressure on New Zealand before the final session.

Conway was unbeaten on 15, while Henry Nicholls had reached 12 at the tea break. India will need more wickets quickly if they are to make a comeback in the match.

Dhruv Jurel’s Fighting 88 Takes India To 246

Earlier, India were bowled out for 246 in 86.1 overs in reply to New Zealand’s first-innings total of 356. Dhruv Jurel played a fighting knock of 88 runs keeping India’s hopes alive amidst falling wickets at regular intervals.

Jurel received support from Akash Deep, who scored 29, and Gurnoor Brar. The pair added 64 runs for the ninth wicket before Kyle Jamieson ended India’s innings with his second new ball. Jamieson finished with four wickets for 69 runs.

India also suffered a setback when Akash Deep was ruled out of the remainder of the Test due to delayed concussion symptoms after being struck on his helmet while batting. Prasidh Krishna was named his concussion substitute, while Mohammed Siraj missed out on the opportunity to come into the side.

With New Zealand leading by 146 runs at tea, India face a challenging final session. Bumrah’s breakthrough has given the visitors a chance, but they need to strike regularly to stay in the contest.