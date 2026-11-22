WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah’s brilliant delivery sends NZ skipper Tom Latham for a duck in Wellington

Jasprit Bumrah dismissed New Zealand captain Tom Latham for a duck in the second innings as India tightened their grip on the first Test in Wellington.

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Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after dismissing Tom Latham in the first Test against New Zealand. (Image: BCCI)

Jasprit Bumrah continued his impressive spell with the ball as he dismissed New Zealand captain Tom Latham for a duck on Day 4 of the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The Indian fast bowler struck in his first over for the second time in the match, giving India an early breakthrough in the hosts’ second innings.

New Zealand reached 33/1 at tea, with Henry Nicholls and Devon Conway at the crease. The hosts were still 319 runs behind India after the visitors declared their first innings at a massive 720/9.

Jasprit Bumrah Gets Tom Latham Again

Bumrah produced another important delivery to send Latham back to the pavilion. The New Zealand skipper managed to survive the first ball of the over, an inswinger, but was beaten on the very next delivery.

Bumrah bowled a slightly shorter and wider ball that moved away after pitching. Latham went for a push outside off stump but could only edge it behind, where wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant completed a simple catch.

Bumrah strikes, Latham departs! India couldn’t have asked for a better start Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/EbEKgAwH3F — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 22, 2026

It was a disappointing outing for Latham, who had also been bowled by Bumrah in the first innings while leaving the ball. The New Zealand captain became only the third player from his country to register a pair in a Test match, following Harry Cave in 1956 and Stephen Fleming in 1997.

Bumrah also joined an exclusive group of Indian bowlers. He became the third known Indian bowler after S Sreesanth and Zaheer Khan to take a wicket in the opening over of both innings in a Test.

Henry Nicholls Gets A Lifeline As India Keep Pressure On

Henry Nicholls, who had scored an unbeaten 175 in New Zealand’s first innings, looked to settle in after Latham’s dismissal. He struck Bumrah for a boundary through the gully region, while Conway took time to get going before opening his account with a four.

Nicholls survived a close lbw appeal in the seventh over. The on-field umpire ruled him not out, and India’s review did not change the decision as the ball-tracking showed umpire’s call. He also had a narrow escape from a run-out just before the tea break.

Akash Deep shared the new ball with Bumrah, while Anshul Kamboj came into the attack later. Nicholls was unbeaten on 21 and Conway on 12 at the interval.

India Post Huge Total Of 720/9

Earlier, India declared their first innings at 720/9, taking a 352-run lead. KL Rahul scored 136, while Pant made 128. Shubman Gill contributed 90, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 85, and Devdutt Padikkal added 80. Dhruv Jurel also made a valuable 78.

India’s total became the highest Test score by any team in New Zealand, going past the previous record of 715/6 set by New Zealand against Bangladesh in 2019.