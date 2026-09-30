Watch: John Campbell break rare West Indies record with whirlwind ton vs India in second ODI

John Campbell set the tone perfectly for the West Indies with his 65-ball century in the second ODI against India in Guwahati

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/watch-john-campbell-break-rare-west-indies-record-with-whirlwind-ton-vs-india-in-second-odi-8531603/ Copy

West Indies' John Campbell celebrates his half-century during the second ODI match against India at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam, on Wednesday, September 30, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

West Indies opener John Campbell continued his fine form in the on-going three match one-day series against India as he followed up his fifty in the first ODI with a sensational century in the second match here at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Campbell racked up triple figures after Indian captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The visitors were without their centurion from the first ODI, Justin Greaves who got ruled out after sustaining a calf injury during the match which India had won by eight wickets, thanks to centuries from Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill during the hosts’ pursuit of 296.

With Justin Greaves ruled out indefinitely without a given timeline, West Indies needed someone from the top-order to step up and John Campbell showed up when it mattered the most. He started off his innings positively despite seeing his opening pair Keacy Carty depart for just nine runs in the fifth over.

He steadied West Indies’ innings alongside skipper Shai Hope, setting up a 110-run partnership for the second wicket. John Campbell got to his century off just 65 balls with a single off Kuldeep Yadav and despite getting out in the very next over, his second ODI century remained a memorable one.

He is now the fastest West Indies batter to smash a century against India (by balls), overtaking Ricardo Powell’s record of a 72-ball ton at Singapore in 1999. Former batter Marlon Samuels is the third fastest while the explosive Shimron Hetmyer takes the fourth and fifth spot.

John Campbell Gets To His Hundred In Just 65 Balls The Fastest ODI Ton By A West Indian Vs India 😮‍💨🔥 pic.twitter.com/yXvBxI5McX — Cricket Dani (@CricketDani56) September 30, 2026

With this century, John Campbell has also become the fifth fastest centurion (by balls) surpassing Shai Hope’s 66-ball century. Brian Lara (45 balls) still holds the fastest century record for the West Indies while Chris Gayle (55 balls), Evin Lewis (61 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (63 balls) take up the following places.

Campbell also set an unwanted record on the way. His last ODI century came seven years ago in 2019 and it is the fifth longest gap between 1st and 2nd century for a batter. The left-hand batter had to wait for exactly 2705 days to hit triple figures.

West Indies eye 350+ total

John Campbell’s century has set the tone perfectly for the West Indies who are keeping the run-rate above seven per over and are eyeing a 350+ target. Shai Hope is going strong along with Amir Jangoo who has scored a half-century as well. Hope is 21 runs away from his century.

At the time of writing, West Indies were 255-2 after 32 overs.