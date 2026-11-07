WATCH: KL Rahul pulls off a stunning diving catch behind the stumps to send Will Young home in 2nd ODI

KL Rahul's stunning diving catch sends Will Young back to the pavilion. India bowl out NZ for 134, need 135 to win. Watch viral video here

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KL Rahul's stunning diving catch sends Will Young back to the pavilion 9 (Photo: X)

Some catches change the whole mood of a match. KL Rahul produced one such moment in Wellington. The Indian wicketkeeper flew full-length to his right and took a stunning diving catch to send New Zealand opener Will Young back to the pavilion in the 2nd ODI.

India captain Shubman Gill had won the toss and decided to bowl first. Rain had already reduced the game to 47 overs per side. The sky was overcast and the ball was moving around nicely. It was perfect weather for fast bowlers, and India made full use of it.

Nabi Sets It Up With A Perfect Ball

The magic moment came on the fourth ball of the 6th over. Auqib Nabi was bowling his third over. He bowled a back-of-a-length delivery just outside the off-stump. The ball pitched, gripped the surface a little, and then moved away late from the right-hander.

Will Young looked very uncomfortable during his short stay at the crease. He was neither fully forward nor fully back. He tried to push at the ball away from his body. The ball took a fine outside edge and flew low towards the right of the wicketkeeper.

For a normal keeper, this would have been a very tough chance. But KL Rahul is not a normal keeper.

Rahul Flies To His Right For A Stunner

At first, Rahul moved a little towards his left. Then he quickly understood the direction of the edge. He changed his body in a fraction of a second and launched himself full-length across to his right.

He stretched out both gloves and grabbed the ball just inches above the ground. Rahul got up quickly and held the ball high in the air. Nabi pumped his fists and roared in celebration.

The official post from Sony Sports Network summed it up perfectly: > INCREDIBLE GRAB! KL Rahul flies across to pull off a stunning grab as Auqib Nabi picks up his second!

INCREDIBLE GRAB! KL Rahul flies across to pull off a stunning grab as Auqib Nabi picks up his second! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 2nd ODI, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony Vizha & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyVizha #SonyLIV #NZvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 7, 2026

Young had to walk back after scoring just 6 runs off 17 balls.

Why This Catch Was So Important

This was not just a beautiful catch. It was a match-changing catch. Nabi had already removed Tim Seifert for a duck in the 2nd over. Anshul Kamboj had taken a brilliant diving catch at mid-on to give Nabi his maiden international wicket. Now, with Young’s wicket, Nabi had removed both New Zealand openers inside the first six overs.

Rahul The Safe Pair Of Hands

KL Rahul has always been known for his calm batting, but his wicketkeeping has also improved a lot. He reads the edge early, moves quickly, and takes tough chances with ease. This catch in Wellington was proof of that. He first moved the wrong way, but still recovered and completed the catch.

India In Full Control – NZ All Out For 134, India Need Just 135 To Win

Rahul’s stunner gave India the momentum, and the bowlers never let it go. New Zealand were bowled out for just 134 runs in 41 overs. From 11/2 to 53/5, New Zealand never recovered. Only Daryl Mitchell with 55 runs off 104 balls and captain Mitchell Santner with 31 runs off 38 balls showed some fight.

New Zealand Score: 134 All Out (41 Overs)

The Indian bowlers continued their fine form with Gurnoor Brar the pick among the bowlers for figures of 4/30 off 10 overs, while Auqib Nabi, Anshul Kamboj and Axar Patel scalped two wickets each.

India now need just 135 runs to win and take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series after winning the first ODI by five wickets. One catch, one moment, and the whole match tilted in India’s favour. That is the power of KL Rahul behind the stumps.