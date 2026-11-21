WATCH: KL Rahul scripts history with century against New Zealand, joins Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in elite list

KL Rahul scripts history with his 13th Test century against New Zealand in Wellington. He becomes the first Indian opener to score Test hundreds in all four SENA countries.

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KL Rahul celebrates his 13th Test century against New Zealand. (Photo: BCCI)

Indian batting star KL Rahul put up a memorable show on Saturday, scoring a brilliant century against New Zealand on Day 3 of the first Test at Basin Reserve, Wellington. The right-handed batter reached the three-figure mark with a single off Jacob Duffy, creating a special record in Test cricket.

Rahul’s 13th Test century was particularly special as he became the first Indian opening batter to score Test hundreds in all four SENA countries – South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. He also became only the second Asian opener after former Pakistan batter Saeed Anwar to achieve this rare feat.

Read more: Glenn Phillips reveals how changing his plans helped him score century against India in 1st Test

With this achievement, Rahul joined an elite group of Indian batters that includes Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli. All five have now scored Test centuries in each of the four SENA countries.

KL Rahul Becomes First Indian Opener To Score Test Hundreds In All SENA Countries

Rahul had already scored Test centuries in Australia, England and South Africa before arriving in New Zealand for this tour. However, a hundred in New Zealand was missing from his impressive overseas record.

The 34-year-old finally completed the set with his maiden Test century in the country. He also became the fourth Indian opener to score a Test hundred in New Zealand, following Sunil Gavaskar, Gautam Gambhir and Shikhar Dhawan.

KL Rahul brings up his 1️⃣3️⃣th Test century with effortless poise! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/DFjoY1c4En — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 21, 2026

This latest feat by Rahul is yet another testament to his consistency in foreign conditions, especially in countries where Indian batters have traditionally been found wanting against the bowling attack.

KL Rahul Equals Murali Vijay’s Record With 12th Test Hundred As Opener

The century against New Zealand was Rahul’s 12th in Test cricket as an opener for India. With this, he has drawn level with Murali Vijay on the list of Indian openers with the most Test hundreds.

Sunil Gavaskar leads the chart with 33 centuries, followed by Virender Sehwag with 22. Rahul and Vijay are now joint third on the list with 12 hundreds each.

Rahul has also been among the most consistent Test openers since 2021. He now has seven centuries during this period, sharing the top position with Ben Duckett, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dimuth Karunaratne.

In the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle, Rahul has four centuries as an opener, the joint-most alongside Australia’s Travis Head and New Zealand’s Tom Latham.

KL Rahul guides India to strong reply against New Zealand

Rahul started off warily, intent on putting in the time at the crease. He initially received support from Yashasvi Jaiswal, with the opening pair adding 130 runs after New Zealand posted 368 in their first innings.

Jaiswal played an attacking knock of 85 before losing his wicket. Devdutt Padikkal then joined Rahul and helped India maintain its momentum. The duo added 165 runs for the second wicket before Padikkal was bowled by Kyle Jamieson for 80.

At the time of writing, Rahul was unbeaten on 121 off 259 deliveries, while India had reached 337/2 in 91 overs, trailing New Zealand by 31 runs.