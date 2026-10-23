WATCH: Kranti Gaud stuns with sensational caught-and-bowled to dismiss Loryn Phiri from Zimbabwe in 1st ODI

India made early inroads into Zimbabwe’s batting line-up in the first women’s ODI at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, on Friday. Kranti Gaud provided an important breakthrough, while Shree Charani picked up three wickets to keep the visitors under pressure.
Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat first, but India’s bowlers made it difficult for the hosts’ opponents to build a steady innings. At 30 overs, Zimbabwe were 121/5, with Beloved Biza and Chiedza Dhururu at the crease.
Gaud struck in the third over to remove Loryn Phiri for one run off nine balls. The Indian pacer took a sharp catch off her own bowling after Phiri mistimed a pull shot, leaving Zimbabwe at 3/1.
Kranti Gaud strikes early!
A fiery short ball setup followed by a brilliant dive & catch to get the first wicket for Team India! ⚡️
#INDvZIM 1st ODI | LIVE NOW https://t.co/j7alcnAwng https://t.co/Fcs89u6Dk7
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 23, 2026
Shree Charani then dismissed Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, who scored 21 off 27 balls, before removing wicketkeeper-batter Modester Mupachikwa for 25. Deepti Sharma added to Zimbabwe’s troubles by sending Sharne Mayers back for eight, with Sayali Satghare taking the catch.
Charani claimed her third wicket by dismissing Nyasha Gwanzura, who made 13, as Zimbabwe slipped to 113/5 in the 28th over.
Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, Beloved Biza continued to fight for Zimbabwe. She was unbeaten on 38 off 52 balls at 30 overs, while Dhururu was batting on five off eight balls.
Biza’s innings included four boundaries and helped Zimbabwe keep the scoreboard moving after the middle order struggled to settle. Zimbabwe had reached 121/5, with five wickets still available and 20 overs remaining.
Charani was India’s leading wicket-taker at that stage, with figures of 3/13 from seven overs, including two maidens. Gaud had taken one wicket for 33 runs in seven overs, while Deepti had one wicket to her name.
India handed an ODI debut to Jintimani Kalita, who replaced Renuka Singh Thakur in the squad for the three-match series. Renuka was unavailable as she continued working on her bowling workload at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
India: Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Jintimani Kalita
The ODI series follows India’s 3-0 sweep in the T20I leg. Smriti Mandhana’s side will aim to carry that momentum into the 50-over format, with Kalita getting her first opportunity at the senior international level.
Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will look to rebuild through Biza and the lower order as they attempt to post a competitive total in the series opener.
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