WATCH: Kuldeep Yadav’s magic delivery breaks John Campbell-Justin Greaves dangerous in 1st ODI

Kuldeep Yadav's sensational delivery played a crucial role as it broke John Campbell and Justin Greaves' dangerous partnership in the first ODI of the series.

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Kuldeep Yadav’s magic delivery dismisses John Campbell in 1st ODI match

IND vs WI 1st ODI: The first match of the ODI series between India and West Indies is going on. Both sides are looking to win this game as it will help them to get a good start and boost throughout the series.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI playing XI:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul(w), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies (Playing XI): John Campbell, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Amir Jangoo, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales

The first match between India and West Indies is going on, where the hosts win the toss and elected to bowl first. For West Indies, star players Justin Greaves and John Campbell opened the innings and gave a explosive start to the innings.

Both batters started playing with an attacking mindset. At the starting point, the opening pair didn’t take any risk and started troubling the Indian bowling lineup by hitting some impressive boundaries.

Justin Greaves started showcasing his attacking approach, after he smashed three consecutive fours to Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. The duo of Justin Greaves and John Campbell also take experienced player Ravindra Jadeja into the charge by smashing impressive sixes.

To break this brilliant partnership, the Indian ODI captain Shubman Gill handed the ball to his key spinner, who is known for his wicket-taking ability, Kuldeep Yadav. He delivered the same thing for what he is known for. He dismissed John Campbell for 62 runs off 60 balls, including six fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 103, to end this opening partnership.

#KuldeepYadav makes an instant impact! The partnership is broken and India have their first wicket!#INDvWI 1st ODI LIVE NOW https://t.co/zk2ABY21JG pic.twitter.com/w1tveUomaG — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 27, 2026

However, star batter Justin Greaves is still not out in this match and leading his team to a great score till now, he has managed to score 93 runs off 93 balls, including 12 fours, and close to completing his hundred in this opening clash.