WATCH: LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka opens up on his last conversation with Rishabh Pant

Sanjiv Goenka has opened up on his last conversation with Rishabh Pant after the wicketkeeper-batter's move from LSG to Delhi Capitals. Read on for the full story.

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Rishabh Pant (L) with Sanjeev Goenka (R) (Photo: Lucknow Super Giants/Facebook)

Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka has opened up about his relationship with Rishabh Pant after the India wicketkeeper-batter moved back to Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2027 season. Goenka revealed that his last conversation with Pant was not limited to the trade and that the two have remained in touch.

Pant had joined LSG at the 2025 mega auction for a record ₹27 crore. He was also named the franchise captain after replacing KL Rahul. However, his two seasons with the team did not go as planned, with LSG failing to reach the playoffs in both 2025 and 2026.

LSG owner reveals his last conversation with Pant

Speaking on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, Goenka was asked about his final conversation with Pant before the wicketkeeper returned to Delhi Capitals.

The LSG owner made it clear that their relationship did not end with the trade.

“Our last conversation wasn’t just about the trade. We have continued to speak even after that,” he said.

Goenka was then asked about what they discussed and whether they ended their association on a positive note.

“Good luck to him and best wishes. We plan to have dinner one of these days,” he replied.

Interviewer: When Rishabh was leaving, what was your last convo with him? You both ended things on very happy note. Goenka: Our last conversation wasn’t just about trade. We keep talking even after that. Good luck to him & best wishes.We plan to have dinner one of these days.❤️ pic.twitter.com/y6M2nx3TwJ — Drona (@drona_17) September 13, 2026

The comments show that there appears to be no bitterness between Goenka and Pant despite the latter’s departure from the Lucknow franchise.

Pant returns to Delhi Capitals

Pant’s move to Delhi Capitals came after two difficult seasons with LSG. He was traded for Rs 15 crore, while LSG acquired Kuldeep Yadav from DC for Rs 13.5 crore.

Pant had also stepped down as LSG captain at his own request before the trade. His time with the franchise attracted plenty of attention, but the team could not produce the results expected from its high-profile captain.

The wicketkeeper-batter will now return to the franchise where his IPL journey began. Delhi Capitals will hope that the change brings the best out of the explosive left-hander.

Pant continues to shine For India

While his IPL stint with LSG was disappointing, Pant has continued to make an impact in international cricket.

He recently featured for India in the Test series against Sri Lanka. India won the opening Test in Galle, while the second match ended in a draw after Sri Lanka survived India’s follow-on.

During the second Test, Pant also moved past former India captain MS Dhoni in an important record. He became India’s highest run-scorer as a designated wicketkeeper in away or neutral Tests.

Pant currently has 2,534 runs in such matches at an average of more than 41, moving ahead of Dhoni’s 2,496 runs. He has also moved past Australia’s Adam Gilchrist to become the third-highest six-hitter in Test cricket.