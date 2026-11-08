Watch: Manal Chauhan castles Pakistan U-19 captain Farhan Yousaf with stunning delivery in Asia Cup clash

India U-19 spinner Manal Chauhan produced a brilliant delivery to dismiss Pakistan captain Farhan Yousaf for just two runs in the ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup 2026. Pakistan were left struggling in their chase of 209 after losing five wickets, following India's first-innings total of 208

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Screengrab of Manal Chauhan's wicket of Farhan Yousaf. (Photo: X/Sony Sports Network)

Indian U-19 bowler Manal Chauhan produced a sensational delivery to get the all important fifth wicket of Pakistan U-19 captain Farhan Yousaf. The Pakistani team, also known as the Shaheens, have been asked to chase down 209 runs at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman. This is the second match for both the sides in the tournament.

Pakistan got off to a disastrous start and it quickly went from bad to worse, thanks to the Indian team’s bowling attack. After losing the top-order, consisting of Usman Khan (16 off 23), Jahangir Bilal (5 off 4), Abdul Qadir (20 off 27) and Ahmed Hussain (8 off 27) cheaply, India U-19 desperately needed the wicket of captain Farhan Yousaf.

Yousaf is a very capable batter who can turn the game on its head. With Pakistan needing a solid partnership, his presence at the crease became very crucial. However, the intervention arrived in the fourth delivery of the 15th over when Manal Chauhan bowled possibly the ball of the tournament.

Chauhan, who has an identical bowling action as Ravindra Jadeja, picked the correct length and got assistance from the surface as the ball spun away from the right-hand batter and struck the off-stump. Farhan Yousaf wasn’t looking to curb the ball away to the fence, but rather tried to defend it on the front foot.

THE SPIN TRAP! Manal Chauhan cuts short Abdul Qadir’s charge with a beauty! Watch India vs Pakistan in the DP World Men’s U19 Asia Cup, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #INDvPAK https://t.co/5gEdTgZFKQ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 8, 2026

But he misjudged the length-line completely and also failed to read the trajectory of the ball and departed for just 2 off 4. It led to the fall of Pakistan Shaheens’ fifth wicket as they find themselves in deep trouble.

Earlier in the day, India U-19 were bowled out for 208 in 46.3 overs after a difficult start against in the Group A clash.

After winning the toss, India captain Lakshya Raichandani elected to bat first. However, Pakistan’s bowlers made an immediate impact, with Ali Raza dismissing Raichandani for a duck in the opening over.

India continued to lose wickets at regular intervals. VK Vineeth managed just eight runs, while Yashbardhan Chauhan departed for one. Aaryavir Sehwag, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, scored 22 off 40 deliveries before falling to Niqab Shafiq. India were struggling at 42/4.

Arjun Rajput then stepped up with an excellent century to bring India back into the contest. The right-handed batter scored 107 off 85 balls, hitting 11 fours and five sixes. He shared a crucial partnership with the middle-order batters but received limited support from the other end.

Anvay Dravid scored 10, while Manal Chauhan contributed 11 runs. Rajput eventually fell in the 36th over after being caught off Rizwanullah’s bowling.

Rizwanullah was Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker with three wickets, while Ali Raza and Niqab Shafiq picked up two each.