WATCH: Matt Henry dismisses Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer for ducks in 1st over

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer were all dismissed for ducks in the first over of their innings in 4th ODI vs New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Friday.

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New Zealand pacer Matt Henry (left) celebrates after dismissing Rohit Sharma in 4th ODI on Friday. (Source: X)

IND vs NZ 2026 4th ODI: Team India got off to the worst possible start in a chase of 334 in 4th ODI against New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday. Matt Henry bowled a triple-wicket maiden over to start off the chase and more importantly sent back three Indian big guns – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer – all for duck in the first six balls of the innings.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma was the first one to be dismissed, squared up by Henry’s first ball of the match, and edged straight to Finn Allen at first slip to depart for a first-ball duck. Virat Kohli came in at No. 3 position and managed to tentatively keep out three deliveries but was bowled off his 4th ball with a delivery that came in and kept just a bit low for his second successive low score in the ODI series.

Shreyas Iyer, leading India for the first time in ODI cricket, was trapped in front off the first ball that he faced. Iyer thought that he had survived initially with umpire Kumar Dharmasena denying a ‘celebrappeal’ from Matt Henry but New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner went up for a DRS.

The review showed that the Henry delivery was crashing into the middle stump as Iyer was dismissed for a first ball duck like Rohit Sharma before him.

WATCH Matt Henry’s triple-wicket maiden in 4th ODI vs India HERE…

Matt Henry First Over Replay Vs India

#NzvsInd

#matthenrt https://t.co/sq79G9PVUj — yogendracrick (@Yogendra_crick) November 13, 2026

It is the second time that both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been dismissed for ducks in the same ODI match. The last time that it happened was back in 2010 against Sri Lanka in Dambulla.

It is also the 5th time that a team has lost three wickets without scoring a run in ODI cricket. Pakistan have faced this ignominy twice.

Teams losing first 3 wickets without a run in ODIs

Pakistan vs NZ in Edgbaston, ODI World Cup 1983

Pakistan vs SA in Lahore, 1997

Bangladesh vs SL in Pietermaritzburg, ODI World Cup 2003

Australia vs Bangladesh in Mirpur, 2026

India vs NZ in Mount Maunganui, 2026

It was the first time that Rohit Sharma has been dismissed off the first ball of the innings, joining the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Kris Srikkanth and Manoj Prabhakar. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag have been dismissed of the first ball thrice in their ODI career.

The Indian team slipped further into trouble after Kyle Jamieson struck from the other end with Ruturaj Gaikwad edging to second slip where Michael Bracewell took a diving catch to be dismissed for 5.

Indians slumped to 9 for 4 in 6 overs, chasing 334 to win in the 4th ODI. Earlier, New Zealand opener Will Young posted his career-best score of 125 off 108 balls to lift the Black Caps to 333 in 50 overs after being send into bat.