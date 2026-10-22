WATCH: Mayank Yadav gets opening wicket for India vs New Zealand in 1st T20I

Star Indian pacer Mayank Yadav succeeded in getting a first wicket for India in the opening match of the T20I series against New Zealand.

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Mayank Yadav gets first wicket for India vs NZ in 1st T20I match (Image - BCCI)

IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer’s Team India is playing the first T20I match of the series against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday. Shreyas Iyer’s side had won the toss and opted to field first in the opening clash.

India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20I match Playing 11:

India’s T20I squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand’s T20I squad: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson

At the beginning of the match. Indian captain Shreyas Iyer handed the ball to his star pacer, who is making his comeback to the team after a long gap of four years. In the first over of the game, Bhuvneshwar Kumar displayed his years of experience by delivering a swing ball to New Zealand’s batters and announcing his strong presence to the team.

After that, New Zealand’s batters started showcasing their impressive boundaries on their home soil. Star opening pair, Tim Seifert and Finn Allen brought their excellence at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Speaking about their scores in this match. Tim Seifert played a short but crisp knock for New Zealand as he scored 24 runs off 17 balls, including 3 fours and 1 six. On the other hand, Finn Allen delivered his dominating batting performance for the hosts as he managed to score 45 runs off 24 balls. In his knock, he smashed 5 fours and 2 sixes.

To make a breakthrough and break this partnership. Shreyas Iyer handed the ball to young star, Mayank Yadav, as he didn’t disappoint the Indian captain and fans as he succeeded in dismissing Tim Seifert for 24 runs and opening the team’s wicket count in this first match.

The first breakthrough is here, courtesy of Mayank Yadav! Watch the #NZvsIND 1st T20I LIVE now on #SonyLIV and #SonySportsNetwork! https://t.co/KNs7TTubgB — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) October 22, 2026

After this dismissal, Indian all-rounder, Axar Patel, sprinkled his magic on India at the crucial moment and dismissed set batter, Finn Allen, who was near to completing his half-century.