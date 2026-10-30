WATCH: Mayank Yadav strikes thrice after replacing Bhuvneshwar Kumar in 4th T20I vs NZ

Indian pacer Mayank Yadav was the main wicket-taker for Shreyas Iyer's side in the 4th T20I match vs New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday.

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India's Mayank Yadav celebrates after claiming a wicket in 4th T20I match vs New Zealand on Friday. (Source: X)

IND vs NZ 2026 4th T20: Team India made a huge call by deciding to drop their most experienced bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the 4th T20I match against New Zealand at the Eden Park in Auckland on Friday. Even with the series already in the bag, Shreyas Iyer’s side decided to enter the game with the best possible line-up by dropping Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bring in Ishan Kishan and Mayank Yadav to the playing 11.

Bhuvneshwar had made his comeback into the Indian side after nearly 4 fours out of international cricket. However, he has conceded 139 runs in 12 overs in the first three T20I games while claiming only 1 wicket. Mayank, who had played in the 1st T20I match in Christchurch before being replaced by Prince Yadav, repaid his captain’s faith by claiming 3 crucial wickets even as New Zealand posted a massive total.

The Lucknow Super Giants was handed the new ball for the first over of the innings and struck immediately by dismissing Tim Seifert for just 3, caught at third man by Prince Yadav. The Delhi pacer went for 20 runs in the next over but struck back to catch Daryl Mitchell plumb leg-before for 24 off 9 balls with a fast yorker.

Mayank, who was retained for Rs 11 crore by Sanjiv Goenka’s LSG ahead of IPL 2026, came back for his second spell and dismissed in-form batter Bevon Jacobs for 7.

WATCH Mayank Yadav’s three wickets in 4th T20I vs New Zealand HERE…

YADAVS AT WORK! ⚡ Mayank sets it up, Prince finishes the job! The pace duo combines to send Tim Seifert packing. Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 4th T20I, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 30, 2026

Mayank Yadav brings out the 143 kph thunderbolt and catches Daryl Mitchell plumb! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 4th T20I, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND https://t.co/JzBmdw0hMJ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 30, 2026

Mayank Yadav brings out another 142 kph scorcher Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 4th T20I, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND https://t.co/FMbMjF76DC — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 30, 2026

However, Mayank Yadav couldn’t finish the innings on a high. Black Caps all-rounder Michael Bracewell smashed him for three sixes in his final over which leaked 20 runs as Mayank Yadav ended up with 3 for 48 in 4 overs.

It was the second time in the last 5 matches that Mayank had claimed three wickets in the match. Earlier this month, he had picked up 3 for 36 in the T20I match against West Indies at Ranchi. Mayank now has 17 wickets in 12 T20I matches for India in his career.

Meanwhile, Varun Chakravarthy revealed ahead of the game by Team India are not doing much experimentation with their playing 11. “The first thing GG (Gautam Gambhir) told us that it’s a five-match series and we look to win every match. So that’s the goal. And the next two matches we’ll be taking it as a two-match series. So we need to win both the matches,” he said.

Speaking about the depth in Indian cricket, Chakravarthy who is yet to feature in the playing 11, said, “Playing in India, the best thing that you want to happen for yourself is being in the contention. So you need to keep pushing yourself because there’s so much talent coming. And you just can’t have, if you go back home, you can’t just rest. So it’s just need to keep pushing yourself and try to do well.”

Earlier, Indian captain Shreyas Iyer once again won the toss and elected to bowl first at Eden Park in Auckland.